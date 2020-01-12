advertisement

The masked singer was the most watched show on Saturday evening.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the surrealist song series is a resounding success with the British public.

The masked singer sees celebrities compete for the best musical performance while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes, while the audience and a panel try to understand who they are.

The third episode of Saturday (January 11) on ITV saw five other masked celebrities sing before the identity of another was revealed.

An average audience of 5.3 million viewers tune in within 90 minutes, a drop of only 200,000 viewers when launched last weekend.

The numbers made The Masked Singer the highest rated program of the day on all channels for the second week in a row.

Once again, The Masked Singer ran into series 2 of The greatest dancer, which had an average of 3 million viewers for its latest auditions.

Featuring new dance captain Todrick Hall, the dance competition also lost just 200,000 viewers during its opening episode.

Elsewhere on Saturday evening, the new season of The Voice UK continued with 4.4 million viewers as Meghan Trainor coaches, William, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs continued their search for singing talent.

The greatest dancer, The Voice UK and The Masked Singer will all be back next Saturday night.

