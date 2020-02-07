advertisement

February 6, 2020 was NOT a good evening for releasing a new series. NBCs “Indebted”, CBSs “Tommy” and The CWs “Katy Keene” had poor starts.

Season 7 of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered on Thursday. It was better than the newbies.

According to preliminary figures, ABC came first with a rating of 0.9 / 5 in the 18-49 demographics coveted by advertisers and second with an average of 5 million viewers. “Station 19” at 8pm had 0.9 / 5 and 5.9 million viewers. At 9:00 am “Grey’s Anatomy” landed with 1.1 / 5 and 5.5 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 got 0.7 / 4 and 3.8 million viewers.

CBS, Fox and NBC are in second place with 0.6 / 3s. CBS came first with 6 million viewers, Fox third with 3.4 million and NBC fourth with 2.6 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” had 8, 1.0 / 5 and 9 million viewers. At 8.30am, “The Unicorn” had 0.7 / 4 and 6.1 million viewers. “Mama” at 9 got a 0.7 / 4 and 6.3 million viewers. At 9:30 a.m. “Carol’s second act” reached 0.5 / 2 and 4.8 million viewers. “Tommy” at 10pm managed 0.4 / 2 and 4.8 million viewers.

For Fox, “Last Man Standing” had a 0.8 / 4 and 4 million viewers at 8. At 8:30 am “Outmatched” reached 0.6 / 3 and 2.6 million viewers. “Deputy” at 9 attracted 0.6 / 3 and 3.5 million viewers.

For NBC, the premiere of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in season seven at 0.7 had a viewership of 0.7 / 4 and 2.7 million. At 8:30 a.m. a second episode of the sitcom directed by Andy Samberg reached 0.5 / 3 and 2 million viewers. “Will & Grace” at 9 received 0.5 / 2 and 2.3 million viewers. “In Debt” at 9.30 a.m. was satisfied with 0.4 / 2 and 2.1 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” at 10 am ended the prime time with 0.6 / 3 and 3.2 million viewers.

Univision took fifth place with 0.5 / 2 and fifth place with 1.5 million viewers.

Telemundo took sixth place with 0.3 / 2 and sixth place with 1 million viewers.

The CW took seventh place with 0.2 / 1 and 638,000 among the audience. “Katy Keene” at 8 bowed to 0.2 and 661,000 viewers. At 9, “Legacies” reached 0.2 / 1 and 615,000 viewers.

