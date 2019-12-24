advertisement

We’ve made it, Canada! After a long and obviously exhausting year, we can put all things behind us as we set our sights on 2020!

2019 was a pretty odd year for Canada, as we all know. Whether it was false elections, the electrifying year of the sport, or the headlines made by celebrities and public figures, it is fair to say that Canada had its share of winners and losers. So, here is our year-end list of the five biggest losers of 2019!

5. Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier, the Conservative Party’s permanent deputy for Beauce’s Quebec riding, has had a rather interesting year – one that is well documented in the public eye. After losing his bid to lead the Conservative party in 2017, Bernier founded the People’s Party of Canada, giving right-wing voters an alternative to the conservatism of the tradition they were familiar with.

Well, that didn’t work well for Bernier, as he lost his party’s only seat in a landslide for conservative candidate Richard Lehoux.

The projections had Bernier in a comfortable lead. Losing leaves his party unrepresented in the House, and for that, Bernier has earned a point on this list.

4. Rachel McKinnon

Dr. Rachel McKinnon, professor of philosophy, cyclist, trans woman, became famous in 2018 when she made history by being the first trans athlete to win the 2018 UCI Masters Women’s Cycling Championship.

McKinnon is a trans voice advocate who has spoken in favor of trans women competing in women’s sports, has physically dominated biological women in her cycling sport, and, in 2019, took to Twitter to style endless themes against the so-called “cotton” ceiling, “the ultimate obstacle that prevents trans women from being accepted equally.

3. Ron MacLean

Most of the nation mourned when boyfriend Don Cherry was occupied by his position on Hockey Night in Canada. The legendary sports broadcaster, whose career spanned three decades, was interrupted by “controversial” comments made about the poppy.

Even Ron MacLean, who had sat near Cherry for many years and during those controversial poppy statements, nodded along with Cherry, which is probably why so many feel like throwing Don under the bus.

MacLean tried to explain why Grape was fired, though seeing Ron without Don next to him felt bad with a nation so accustomed to seeing the duo on their screen at once.

“There were steps that needed to be taken after what he said, and he didn’t want to take those steps,” MacLean said between the first and second bouts of the first NHL Saturday night game after Cherry’s shot.

“I sat there all week reflecting, listening to you and listening to you. now. But they say it’s a good thing because when you find the words they have died in your heart. And it has not died in my heart, “MacLean said in the tapping which some commentators sounded like a eulogy at a funeral.

Throwing someone under the bus is never quiet. Throwing someone under the bus who helped preserve your career on numerous occasions like Cherry did to MacLean? Almost inexcusable, in the books of Canada.

2. Jessica Yaniv

In terms of being stolen by someone who was completely unknown to the general public, for being the number one public enemy in a matter of months for just a few months, few can claim they would have done it better than Jessica Yaniv.

For those who are somewhat unfamiliar with Yaniv, her case made international headlines after news broke that Yaniv, who is a biological male and has male genitalia, sought salons with immigrants themselves, trying to force women to wax her scrotum.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuMF_Pm99wA [/ embed]

The public was immediately against it, and it simply got worse for Yaniv from there. While her case was going viral, Yaniv appeared on TPM contributor and YouTube star Blaire White on the live stream to discuss Yaniv’s predatory sexual behavior allegations against minors. During that course, Yaniv revealed that she had a stun gun, an illegal weapon, and Canada, for which she was eventually charged.

1. Jessica Allen

Although most thought Don Cherry’s firing was unfair, Jess Allen of CTV society decided to sail by quieting the Cherries and the importance of hockey to Canadians.

“I’ve been told he’s a Canadian icon, and he’s a symbol of great hockey sport, which is the sport that unites us all over this country, and that narrative is one that hits a nerve with me because I don’t I do worship at the hockey altar, I never have it, “Allen said.

“Maybe it’s because of where I grew up, and going to a few different universities. In my mind, in my experience, who does. They all tended to be white guys who weren’t very nice, they weren’t very thought of as often teasing, their parents were able to afford to spend $ 5000 a year in junior hockey.You can do other things than spend time in an arena, you can go to a traveling and learning about the world. See other things. The world is a great place, maybe out of that bubble. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_MPX1t178U [/ embed]

For those comments, Allen was ridiculed online. And for that, Allen comes down to our list of 2019 Biggest Losers.

