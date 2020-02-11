advertisement

Ride hail is officially running in Whistler. Whistle! Today, on February 10th, at 11:00 a.m., acceptance of driving requests at the resort was officially started.

So of course we decided to give it a try.

Downloading the app was quick and easy and required limited information from the passenger. All you had to do was enter your email address, name, phone number, and credit card information, and a map of Whistler with some scattered information would open up gray car symbols (the number of cars available during the afternoon was between one and five).

I typed in my desired destination, hit the “Request a ride” button and the app started to unfold its magic to coordinate with the next driver. The app shows you the cost of your trip before you take the trip, as well as a photo of your driver, his or her name and the make and model of his vehicle. In my case, a trip from Function Junction to Creekside was $ 17.75.

I hit “accept” and 10 minutes later Paul and his white Ford Escape turned the corner in Function Junction. If you’ve used Uber or Lyft in other cities, it’s pretty much an exact replica of this process.

(Pro tip: I would recommend potential passengers to check their pickup locations. In any case, I assumed that the app would of course instruct my driver to pick me up at my exact locations, but instead prompted the drivers to go to nearby stores surfacing the mix-up was easily resolved – since the drivers can call you via the app, we were able to find a meeting point.)

In terms of price, the hailstorm app initially seemed a little more expensive than I remember a typical taxi ride to Creekside. But considering that tips are not necessary for whistle! Driver, it probably worked about the same if a tip was taken into account.

Another call to Whistler Taxi confirmed that a trip from Function to Creekside would cost around $ 10 to $ 15 depending on the meter. Whistler Resort Cabs put their costs at $ 15-20.

Both round-trip trips were great for every standard – my two drivers, Paul (from Pemberton, who happily told me I was his very first passenger) and Brian (a Squamish local who said I was his fourth or fifth trip ), were warm and friendly, while I showered them with questions about their new appearance. Their vehicles were clean, spacious, and new. I gave both a five star rating after the trip.

Pipes! is currently the only pick up service available at the resort. While Uber and Lyft have received approval to operate in BC, none of the companies have announced concrete plans to open a store in Whistler.

The Whistle app can be downloaded from whistle.ca or from the App Store on iPhone or from Google Play on Android.

