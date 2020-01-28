advertisement

Strike coach Vikram Rathour described the new generation of Indian cricket players as “incredible” on Tuesday and said that the team management had already identified the core players for the T20 World Cup from October to November.

Rathour spoke on Wednesday before the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Seddon Park. The men in blue led the series with five games 2-0.

“The adjustments will continue until the last minute. But for me and the team management we have the core. We know what our team will look like. Unless there is an injury or a serious loss of shape, I don’t see many changes, ”said Rathour.

Looking at the T20 World Cup in Australia, India has been in experimental mode since the start of the home season in September last year, offering young players including Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube the opportunity to measure themselves.

The T20 team did very well in New Zealand, and the young shooters contributed significantly to its success, so the striker was very impressed.

“This new generation of cricket players is incredible. In fact, I find it amazing that they show up and are at their best in different formats, for different reasons and in different countries. The time it took them to settle down (here in New Zealand) was actually excellent, he said.

India won the Auckland Twin Games thanks to brilliant games by KL Rahul and Iyer. The stroke coach was satisfied that the younger batsmen were committed to the team’s cause. “The more opportunities these guys get, the more they show they are capable. They show that they are winners on their day. Of course, this will help the team, but it will also increase confidence.

“After seeing KL (Rahul) and Shreyas as young cricketers, I have absolutely no doubt that they are match winners. They now get their chances and show the world what they are capable of, which is great to see, ”he said.

Rathour believes that Iyer’s mindset makes him a better player.

“Apart from these (punch) skills, I think the way of thinking is amazing. He (Iyer) believes that he is a great player and he is without a doubt. He sincerely believes he is a match winner and he is here to stay. And that attitude, I think, helps him, that’s the biggest advantage he has, ”he said.

When asked about the ability of the current generation to learn from the IPL while keeping percentage hits as big hits, Rathour said, “Big power hitter and all that. Back then, people thought T20 had more power hitting to do but that is no longer the case. Proper cricket strokes, you still get value for strokes. “

Regarding the adjustment required from one format to another, the coach said: “Nowadays, players play so much cricket that all three formats are consistent every day and they make these adjustments themselves. The game of cricket has changed over time. Big shots are even widespread in test cricket. I don’t think that makes such a big difference.

“It’s more about an attitude and the game plan. As a coach, I don’t think we really have to tell them anything. You do it alone. They are stronger and fitter than our generation. You can see they hit big sixes, and the game has changed without effort. “

The next three games in Hamilton, Wellington and Mt. Maunganui, unlike Eden Park in Auckland, will be played on a normal size site. Rathour pointed out that not much will change in the team’s strategy apart from the bowlers consolidating new plans according to the terms offered.

“You look at the conditions and leave. It’s a bigger place (Seddon Park), it’s a regular place, but we’re still trying to play normal cricket, good cricket. I don’t think it changes anything. Maybe for the bowlers with their lengths, but with the rackets it makes no difference.

“For bigger reasons (like in Australia), running between the gates will cover the game plan. A good game plan is about players who deal with the situation, the conditions and, accordingly, the rackets. If we play on a larger area, I am sure that this team will be able to play twos and threes and adapt their game accordingly, he said.

Since his appointment as the senior team’s striking coach, part of Rathour’s mandate has been to train the younger strikers on the team. On this point, he was satisfied with how the younger generation got through A-tours.

“A-Tour helps a lot. In the event of injuries, if you are looking for a replacement, we know that the players are here, just a town away. You can enter immediately and are already used to the conditions. I think it’s a great idea and it works really well for our team.

“The foreign parking spaces are becoming more and more uniform. There is no difference as big as it used to be. And the amount of cricket these guys are playing. As a trainer, there is nothing you can do about not having training sessions, but they adapt wonderfully.

“Nobody tingles, nobody complains. You don’t see anyone talking about grass on the wicket, moisture, etc., ”he added.

