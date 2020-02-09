advertisement

Adil Rashid played the leading role on his return, and Joe Denly impressed again when England scored a two-goal victory over South Africa in Johannesburg to draw their three game ODI series, although it wobbled towards the end of the chase came.

The tourist’s pursuit of 257 started brilliantly with a 23-ball 43 by Jonny Bairstow and seemed to finish without a problem when Denly, who lost 87 points in the first ODI, scored 66 points and entered into a healthy partnership with Joe Root (49) and Tom Banton (32).

However, after 232-4 in the middle of matchday 37, England lost a number of gates at the rear of its innings before Moeen Ali finished the winning run with 40 balls.

In the annual “Pink ODI”, Moeen and colleagues recalled Spinner Rashid had previously impressed with the ball to limit South Africa to a modest sum of 256-7.

Moeen, who represented England for the first time since Ashes last year, went from 10 economic overs to 1-42, while Rashid was 3-51 with the choice of attack.

Home tippers Quinton de Kock and David Miller each scored 69 points. The latter ended unbeaten after a much-needed late acceleration, but South Africa’s score seemed inadequate, and that ultimately turned out to be correct.

Bairstow looked great from the start when the opener defeated a Lungi Ngidi by 20 and Beuran Hendricks imposed a tough penalty in a short innings of six fours and three maximums.

A series of tame layoffs, including Bairstow’s exit from Lutho Sipamla, undermined England’s progress, but it was soon back on track when Denly and Root went 76th for the fourth wicket.

Denly was given a break on the 23rd when a jumping Ngidi tried to trap Andile Phehlukwayo to the limit and only managed to throw the ball over the rope six times.

Otherwise, England’s number five was safe and he continued to thrive alongside Banton after Temba Bavuma had superbly caught the equally impressive root slip before Tabraiz Shamsi.

It was therefore a surprise when the gates fell late, but South Africa’s struggle came too late in the day.

The host’s innings showed a memorable moment for English debutant Saqib Mahmood, who ended opener Reeza Hendricks with a wonderful delivery that cuts off the deposit for 11 minutes.

A bizarre controversy followed in which UltraEdge technology was unavailable due to a technical error when Bavuma (29) unsuccessfully reviewed a rashid ruling.

The disruption meant that South Africa kept its review and gave Rassie van der Dussen a surprise break. Rassie van der Dussen initially walked away after being caught by Rashid before the decision.

Van der Dussen failed to capitalize when he was overwhelmed by Moeen in the next game. De Kock and Miller made healthy contributions – the latter found its reach in death when Chris Jordan struggled – but it wasn’t enough.

