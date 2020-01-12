advertisement

Manchester United 3 Norwich City 0

Marcus Rashford celebrated his 200th appearance at Manchester United with two goals when Premier League international Norwich was beaten 4-0 at Old Trafford.

After 27 minutes of one-sided encounters, Rashford scored the first goal and converted it into a penalty kick before further goals from Anthony Martial and the increasingly impressive Mason Greenwood were scored.

United, who had reacted shortly after Manchester City’s humiliation of the Carabao Cup, could have won even more convincingly than Norwich surrendered.

Adam Idah started his 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford for Norwich. Photo: Catherine Ivill / Getty

The loss leaves the Canaries five points behind after playing one game more than the sides immediately above them.

After his hat-trick in the FA Cup against Preston, Norwich might have hoped for 18-year-old Adam Idah to catch up.

Idah made his full debut in the Premier League with an injury to Teemu Pukki, but after last week’s heroic deeds with little effort, this turned out to be a cleansing experience.

United’s afternoon, on the other hand, got off to a good start when Harry Maguire, who was sorely missed during the week’s horror show against City, demonstrated his ability to start.

The hosts took time to make their move or actually created significant opportunities, but there was no doubt about their superiority when Norwich tried to break out of their own half.

Tim Krul defeats Brandon Williams and gives Manchester United a penalty against Norwich. Photo: Catherine Ivill / Getty

Norwich could only defend, and although they felt comfortable from the start, they invited too much pressure.

When Juan Mata shot in from the right and threw a nice cross on the inside post, Rashford shot past Tim Krul from close range.

The slightly sluggish goal lifted United and they created a number of other chances in quick succession. Andreas Pereira and Rashford both shot from a distance at Krul and Fred rolled past the goal with little effort.

A mistake from Norwich also allowed Mata to find Anthony Martial in the penalty area, but the Frenchman stayed too long and Christoph Zimmermann clarified.

Norwich finally started to threaten just before the break, but United survived. First, a fine last-ditch tackle in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s center circle prevented an Idah runaway, and then David De Gea scored a fine low save to prevent a Todd Cantwell goal.

That was as good as it was for the guests as United undoubtedly substantiated the result with two more goals in the first nine minutes of the second half.

Mason Greenwood scores fourth in Manchester United against Norwich. Photo: Catherine Ivill / Getty

Rashford put his second away from the penalty spot that afternoon after ordering Krul to take down flying Brandon Williams.

Martial then took United’s third place with a powerful header from another Mata flank.

Williams should have added another one for United shortly thereafter, but he came from two meters after Pereira whistled from a martial pass.

Norwich still had a chance, but Alexander Tettey was successful and normal service was soon resumed when Greenwood left the bench 14 minutes before the end to complete the rating.

Anthony Martial celebrates after Manchester United’s second goal against Norwich. Photo: Catherine Ivill / Getty

Greenwood showed more of the serenity that underlined his promotion this season when he hit two Norwich defenders on the edge of the box with the wrong foot before shooting a low shot past Krul.

