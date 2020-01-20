advertisement

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – At the weekend, Patty Kline saw something unusual when she was on her way to church. A large bird in her neighborhood struggled to fly.

“I looked at the bird to make sure that it really hurt because something like that should have gone away, so I called 911 because I didn’t know what else to do and I knew it was so cold yesterday, I thought that it would freeze, “said Kline.

“I came on stage, we found the bird, she pointed me to the bird and with her teamwork she actually had a blanket and we could do it, it was a process, but we could get the bird,” said South Williamsport Police Officer Seth Stropp.

However, it was no ordinary bird. It was a Merlin.

“A Merlin is a medium-sized falcon and I say intermediate because they are smaller than the Peregrine Falcon and larger than the more American falcon. They are mediocre and are found in villages and towns,” explained ornithologist Dan Brauning.

the chances of finding one in your front yard are rare.

“It is a bird that we know is in the area. We know that it nestles in a few dozen locations in small towns in northern Pennsylvania, but it is a rare bird and therefore finding an injured Merlin in you Garden is certainly remarkable and worth taking with it to be rehabilitated, “Brauning said.

“It was pretty great,” said Kline. “It felt good to do something, but to find out that it is in danger, or you know they are trying to keep them, that made it extra special.”

Officer Stropp helped move the bird to get some treatment. The bird is currently being cared for in Center Wildlife Care in Center County.

“It’s kind of what we do as police officers. We are at home in all markets. We are happy to help, whether it is a human, a pet cat or animals in general, we are happy to help,” said ofc. Stropp.

Ofc. Stropp and Kline say that once the bird is fully recovered, they hope to be part of the animal’s release.

