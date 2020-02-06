advertisement

Sometimes I really think I would be happy to remain silent for an entire Saturday as long as a plate of biscuits was within reach.

However, my lazy weekends have nothing to do with the Olm’s “not-today” attitude, a rare salamander that is native to Bosnia and Herzegovina and likes to park for years afterwards.

Scientists have now received new insights into everyday life at Olms. And – spoiler alert – it wouldn’t be a great reality TV.

Between 2010 and 2018, the scientists undertook several dives in an underwater cave in the Eastern Herzegovinian region and found 19 salamanders.

The research team headed by Dr. Gergely Balázs from Eötvös Loránd University inked each Olm with harmless ink and examined how far they had moved in the eight years. It turned out that they weren’t the bravest explorers.

According to the results published in the Journal of Zoology, most olms moved less than 10 m (33 ft) during this longer period, with 5 m (16 ft) being the norm.

But the bare minimum was an unnamed Olm who hadn’t even bothered to move his ass in seven years.

Imagine how far you’ve traveled in the past eight years. Even I – who set no fewer than nine alarm clocks this morning before tearing myself out of bed – undoubtedly traveled at least 40 feet.

It is unclear how they lost the long, watery hours or whether they had access to Netflix in the cave.

According to reports, Olms only wiggle to mate, which they – like many lazy people – do about every 12.5 years.

They hang around and do almost nothing.

The research team hopes that this study will help to track the impact of humans on aquatic cave ecosystems in the future:

The low reproductive activity of the species in connection with the reported extreme loyalty to the location makes this predator of the aquatic cave communities very vulnerable and a sensitive bio-indicator for habitat-changing human activities.

These blind, slippery creatures are believed to remain silent to save energy, and to be honest, it’s a way of working for them.

Although they do not have the most famous life, they will surely remain for a long time. The average life expectancy is around 70 years with a maximum lifespan of more than 100 years.

