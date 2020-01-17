advertisement

We have some great daily deals to share with you on Friday before you pack it and head for the weekend, and the star of the show is definitely the return of a wildly popular sale that will get you Amazon’s best-selling Wi-Fi Fi range extender for only $ 15.99 or the improved double-speed version for $ 22.99. The prices are each within a dollar of the lows of Black Friday! Other top offers of today include a surprise sale that gives certain customers a Fire TV Stick 4K at Black Friday’s all-time low price of $ 24.99 with coupon code 4KFIRETV (more info here), the craziest prices we’ve ever seen on Roku TVs seen as a 65-inch 4K Roku TV for $ 450 and a 50-inch model for just $ 255, Anker’s most popular wireless charging path for just $ 7.99 with coupon code DMAKA258, Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible Wi-Fi smart plugs for a low of $ 5.25 each, $ 17 discount on the Roku Streaming Stick + with 4K and HDR, a single Anchor cable with a Lightning connector, USB-C connector and microUSB connector for just $ 11, 24 in black or white (coupon code AK8436W3), up to $ 200 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro, the MyQ smart garage door opener for just $ 29.98, $ 50 off Apple’s Powerbeats Pro that disgraces AirPods, and more. View all of today’s top offers below.

