Argentine-American filmmaker Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch’s “Mucho Mucho Amor” pay tribute to Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado in a film in which cameos and hearts fuse together with the late icon himself.

As one of the few true Pan-Latino characters, the timeless Mercado has reached millions of households in the United States and throughout Latin America (including Portuguese-speaking Brazil) and even in Europe for decades on television, radio, and print media.

Whole families clung to each of his words and shook each other to hear what he had to say about their future. For those of us who dealt with his picture every day, during his long stay in Univision’s “Primer Impacto” or his solo exhibition, this is a common memory that creates the comfort of familiarity. If Walter Mercado were on, you would be listening. Repeated reference to this resonantly accurate anecdotal information from various well-known sources helps the co-directors further emphasize how pervasive his presence was.

Horoscopes that were delivered with a significant and theatrical flair were only part of his larger-than-life magnetism. Outfits that shine with extravagant fabulousness and the unshakable determination of his message of love and peace, which is reflected in his signature farewell, which gives the film its title, completed a fascinating personality in its very own astral league.

Delightful animated sequences of tarot cards divide the document as if it were an afterthought of Mercado’s fate, beginning with the divine incident in Ponce, Puerto Rico in the 1930s that revealed the boy’s uniqueness. An older Mercado that still exudes glamor at home, even though time has passed, enthusiastically remembers its former fame and promises that more will come. His certainty is convincing.

“Being different is a gift, being ordinary is an everyday thing,” Mercado recalled his mother, who instilled him. Born as a performer, he was a dancer, stage actor and then a telenovela actor before his gift as emissary of the stars set him on the way to immortality on small screens.

In addition to the necessary biographical context, Costantini (“Science Fair”) and Tabsch (“The Last Resort”) cleverly inquire about less pleasant topics, such as psychological fraud on his behalf or the legal dispute with former partner Guillermo Bakula, who is relentless explains the fortune teller’s name and similarity, which he transferred to the English-speaking market. Mercado does not speak badly of anyone about the brand, although those in his inner circle – like confidante Willy Acosta, his right and “also the left”, as he would say – verbalize their outrage.

Mercado also spent a lifetime bravely questioning established parameters related to gender and sexuality, not utterly, but about the feminine aura of his brilliant presentation. “Hugged and spoiled” by a homophobic and religious culture, he was a strange pioneer and speaker for non-binary identity. Even if it never came out officially, its existence confirmed that of many others.

When Mercado speaks to the camera, he is fearless and can genuinely spread goodwill because he has loved himself enough to alleviate the hurtful judgments from outside. He preached his non-denominational beliefs by example.

A clear editing job courtesy of Tom Maroney and Carlos David Rivera that seamlessly sums up the wide range of topics that make up Mercado’s personal history and public heritage, including the fact that Latino millennials have recaptured it as a cultural landmark. They do this with both archive material and thoughtful and everyday shots of the aging hero that make the film breathe and prevent it from ever resembling a checklist.

From Eugenio Derbez, a virgin, whose portrayal by Mercado – Julio Esteban – became one of the most popular characters of the Mexican comedian, to the recognized journalist Jorge Ramos, a skeptical fish, some celebrities express their appreciation. However, it is Mercado’s encounter with Lin-Manuel Miranda, an ibex, that immediately melts the heart. His beauty lies in the fact that this was not a meeting between two Boricua titans, but an overwhelmed admirer in the presence of a legend that he associates with grandmother’s affection rather than spiritual advice.

The belief in Mercado, as Costantini and Tabsch make clear, had little to do with relying on his practice as a doable predictor of what’s to come, and more with having a champion to take advantage of it could convince you to have hope for a new day. Even if the predictions did not come true, the encouragement that went with it was not wrong. No wonder, then, when the History Miami Museum organized an exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of Mercado’s first broadcast in August 1969, the halls were flooded with well-wishers who had come to see him honored. Obviously, each of the capes on display was not decorated with mere sequins, but with its diluted magic.

Sure to break the Latino internet as soon as it starts streaming on Netflix in the summer of 2020 as people gather around a screen again to get a dose or Walter Mercado’s Zinger and Eternal Mysticism as a majestic theme of a real original, that “used to be a star and is now a constellation”.

The Development of Eugenio Derbez, from “La Familia P. Luche” to “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (photos)

In the early 90s, there was an aspiring comedian who could quickly turn into characters. If you look at the US box office, you could say I’m talking about “Ace Ventura” and “The Mask” star Jim Carrey. In Latin America, the man with the elastic face and unlimited charisma was Eugenio Derbez, who received his first variety-sketch show in 1993 and became known to the Spanish-speaking audience. Derbez is now playing in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”, Paramount’s adaptation of the Nickelodeon children’s show. How did Derbez get from sketch comedy to American film star? TheWrap has followed its development below.

“Al Derecho y Al Derbez” (1993-1995) Derbez created many of his recurring alter egos in his first sketch comedy show. ‘Al Derecho y Al Derbez’ introduced us to the crazy philosophy professor Armando Hoyos, who loves puns and unusually large glasses, and the immature devil Diablito. The diablito sketch resembled “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in which Derbez with red complexion and a scowl grins how clips of people fail. But here’s Diablito in a control room, supposedly watching a real-world live stream. Always a push of a button away to drop someone or miss a goal in a soccer game.

“Mujer, Casos de la Vida Real” (1997) Derbez appeared in the episode “Donde Esta Mi Hija?” (or “Where is My Daughter?” in English) in this Mexican anthology series that recreated real events. “Mujer, casos de la vida real” was an integral part of daytime television and ran 21 years until its last episode in 2007. Later in his career, Derbez spent a whole episode of his sketch show “Derbez En Cuando”, in which he Casos parodyed. “Derbez was disguised as the famous presenter Silvia Pinal, and later on he actually sat down with Pinal.

“Mulan” (1998) and “Shrek” (2001) Derbez’s fast and high rants prompted him to play the Spanish version of Eddie Murphy not just once but twice. Mushu, the dragon, pronounced in “Mulan” and “Donkey” from “Shrek” (both Murphy in the USA) in the Spanish-dubbed versions of the family-friendly films. Derkey dubbed it in every sequel to “Shrek”.

“La Familia P. Luche” (2002-2012) Similar to the “Blues Brothers” and “McGruber” in “Saturday Night Live”, Derbez took one of his more famous sketches and expanded them into his own universe. “La Familia P. Luche” follows a dysfunctional family who wears plush clothing (P. Luche plays the Spanish word for plush “peluche”). The P. Luche family returned to disputes and disputes several times after their first run from 2002 to 2004, including 2007 and again in 2012.

“Under the Same Moon” (2007) The most famous dramatic role of Derbez came when he played an illegal immigrant Enrique who helps a little boy reunite Carlitos with his mother Rosario. While Enrique originally did not hug Carlitos, Enrique was sacrificed by the police at the end of the film to release Carlitos.

“Jack and Jill” (2011) Derbez began testing water in American films in a role as Felipe in this Adam Sandler comedy. While “Jack and Jill” performed modestly at the box office, the film’s poor critical reception could have resulted in Derbez not moving to the states by 2015.

“Instructions not included” (2013) This dramaturgy with Derbez follows a single Playboy, whose child was dropped out of nowhere in front of his door. The film would be a hit for Derbez and would bring in $ 100 million at the box office.

“How To Be A Latin American Lover” (2017) Maximo (“Derbez”) is a gigolo who lives his life from the wealth of the older women he seduces. “How to be a Latin Lover” was supported by his supporting actress, which included Salma Hayek, Kristen Bell, Raquel Welch and Rob Lowe.

“Overboard” (2018) Derbez returns to the Playboy role in “Overboard”, where his character Leonardo Montenegro feels betrayed as the husband of someone who cleans the yacht he is on, a single mother, played by Anna Faris (“Scary Movie”, “The House Bunny”). ). “Overboard” was a gender reversal remake of the 1987 film with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019) Derbez is allowed to play a villainous jungle guide who first helps the main researcher Dora, played by Isabel Moner. Derbez was also the co-producer of the film, which grossed $ 17 million on the opening weekend. TheWrap senior advisor Anne Vasquez said the film “goes beyond numbers to capture multiculturalism without treating it as a foreign body.”

Derbez started his career in sketch comedy in Mexico and later moved to the USA to take on roles in “Overboard” and “Dora”.

