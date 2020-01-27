advertisement

The sports world lost a legend after the tragic death of a basketball icon in Kobe Bryant early Monday (Manila time).

Bryant, who played 20 seasons and won all five championships for the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed in a helicopter crash in California, and the NBA ensured that one of the best people ever was recognized.

San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors deliberately used violations of the 24-second clock to start the game in honor of Bryant, who moved from 8th to 24th place at the start of the 2006/07 season.

Remarkable moment to start the Raptors Spurs game. pic.twitter.com/thmt9ZU1Ra

– Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 26, 2020

The Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets also left Bryant silent for a moment before the jump.

Moment of silence and respect for Kobe Bryant before the game Rockets vs. Nuggets. RIP🙏pic.twitter.com / RhuizLY059

– Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2020

