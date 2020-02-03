advertisement

TORONTO – Terence Davis didn’t forget to play for a spot in the Rising Stars Challenge during the All Star weekend. Still, the rookie from Toronto Raptors is just happy to be playing for a competitor.

Davis left the bank to score 31 points in his career, and the Raptors set a team record with their 11th consecutive win, defeating the Chicago Bulls 129-102.

Toronto won 11 times in a row in January 2016 and again from February 26 to March 16, 2018.

Pascal Siakam added 17 points, Serge Ibaka had 16, Chris Boucher 15 and Kyle Lowry 14 for the reigning NBA champion. The Raptors won the twelfth straight game against Chicago in the second half.

Davis scored a career high of 12 on his 15 field goal attempts, including six out of seven from the 3-point range.

“The ball went in, so I kept shooting,” said Davis.

Davis is the sixth rookie in Raptors history to score at least 30 points in a game and the first to do so as a reserve.

“He benefits from all of his hard work,” said coach Nick Nurse.

Davis said the all-star snub was “definitely in the back of his mind,” but insisted that he be happy with the Raptors, who are second in the east.

“I’m not saying I don’t want to play in the game because it’s a special event, but I prefer to play in the playoffs,” said Davis.

Davis, a naughty rookie from the University of Mississippi, had scored 23 points twice this season, most recently against Washington on January 17. He surpassed this mark with a fourth quarter of 13 points and received a hug from Lowry when he checked out with 3:12 remaining.

“It just shows you what kind of team this is,” said Davis. “We all love each other, we care about each other and I honestly don’t want to be anywhere else.”

Thaddeus Young failed 21 points and Zach LaVine had 18 when Toronto defeated Chicago for the third consecutive time.

Chandler Hutchison scored 17 points and Ryan Arcidiacono and Coby White each had 12 for the Bulls, who are 8-18.

The Raptors were without guard Norman Powell, who broke his ring finger on his left hand when he won Friday in Detroit. In mid-March Gasol missed his third game in a row due to an aching left Achilles tendon. Both players fail indefinitely.

“If Norm is outside, (Davis) will have an opportunity,” said Lowry. “He has to take advantage of that.”

Bulls Guard Kris Dunn missed his first game of the season and Hutchison started in his place. Trainer Jim Boylen said Dunn was diagnosed with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee.

Dunn was injured in Friday’s first loss in Brooklyn. He flew back to Chicago on Saturday to be rated by the team’s doctors.

Bull striker Daniel Gafford did not return after an apparent injury from a fall in the first quarter, but Boylen later said Gafford was fine. Gafford had missed the last nine games because of a contorted right thumb.

Chicago led 63-60 at halftime, but Toronto regained the lead with a 17-4 run over the first five minutes of the third.

“We dropped our heads a little bit in the third game when the ball didn’t go in and they ran,” said Boylen.

Siakam scored nine points in the third and Ibaka had eight when the Raptors 95-85 took the lead.

“We threw it away,” said a disappointed LaVine. “We make the same story most of the games we play at half time.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen (stress reaction, right pelvis) missed his sixth game in a row.

Raptors: Toronto has won four times in a row at home. … F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right ankle) missed his fourth game in a row. Sister said Hollis-Jefferson could return against the Pacers on Wednesday. … G-F Malcolm Miller (neck) did not play. … The Raptors left the Bulls 66-30 behind in terms of bench points.

KNOCK ON THE PLAYOFF DOOR

Chicago is the ninth in the east, three and a half games behind Orlando for the final. The bulls lost three after winning four of the previous six.

“If the opportunity presents itself, you have to open the door,” said LaVine. “We just stood there. We may have wiggled the handle a bit, but that’s about it. “

MAGICAL NUMBER

Toronto is 13-0 this season if you shoot 50 percent or better.

SUPER SUNDAY

The Raptors won the fourth season in a row on Super Bowl Sunday.

NEXT

Bulls: hosts New Orleans on Thursday night.

Raptors: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

