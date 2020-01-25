advertisement

NEW YORK – On Star Wars night in Madison Square Garden, the Toronto Raptors showed why they are staying a galaxy far from the New York Knicks.

With all-star players and big game experience, the NBA champions have too many advantages that the Knicks simply lack.

advertisement

“We’re just a team that feels good in every situation,” said Point Guard Kyle Lowry. “We understand what to do and have been here before.”

Lowry scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 23 and the Raptors defeated the Knicks on Friday night 118-112 for the sixth time in a row.

One night after Siakam was chosen to start the All Star game, he had two large baskets on the line. He drove a 1:09 left and Toronto led only one, then hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds rest after the Knicks closed within three.

Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell each finished with 16 points for the Raptors, who defeated the Knicks in last place for the eighth time in a row.

“I think we’re tried and tested,” said Siakam. “We are a team of people who understand what it takes to win and if everything is not right, don’t panic and keep playing.”

Marcus Morris and Damyean Dotson each scored 21 points for the Knicks, who lost five out of six. Julius Randle had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

In addition to actors in “Star Wars” costumes, fans were spoiled with music and sound effects from the science fiction area. In another unusual sound for Madison Square Garden, a loud “Let’s go Raptors! Let’s go, Raptors! “Broke out in the fourth quarter.

And as always, the Raptors fans happily subsided. Toronto has won 16 of their last 18 games, four of them in New York.

But the Knicks made it tough, just like the recent loss to Philadelphia and the Lakers.

“Well, it’s difficult because we played the whole game,” said Morris. “Definitely hard to lose so on.”

New York had kept its last three opponents at 100 points or less, but the Raptors have too much firepower to hold them down for too long. Even after a slow start, they weren’t far from the 124.2 points they averaged in the first five games of their winning streak.

The Knicks took the lead by 26-13 and were 10 times higher in the second quarter before the Raptors lost 13 points in a row and Lowry reached 43-40 with 3 hands. Toronto led 56-53 at halftime.

Lowry and VanVleet made 3s to open the second half, and the lead rose to 67-55 when Siakam converted a three-point game, but the Knicks tapped half of it by the end of the period and Toronto took an 85-79 lead the fourth.

TIP-INS

Birds of prey; Coach Nick Nurse said F Patrick McCaw, who left Toronto’s win over Philadelphia in the second quarter on Wednesday, had a broken nose. He said McCaw would be reevaluated on Saturday, hoping he could play next Sunday. … Toronto is 8-3 in January, the 21st consecutive month with a winning record from February 2017. This is the longest series in franchise history and the longest current series in the NBA.

Knicks: Rookie RJ Barrett missed his fourth game in a row with a sprained right ankle and missed the chance to play against his hometown team. Interim coach Mike Miller said Barrett is scheduled to further evaluate his progress. … Elfrid Payton had 13 points and 11 assists.

SIAKAM IN CHICAGO

Siakam, last season’s Most Improved Player Award winner, was elected all-star starter, despite missing 11 games with a groin strain. He averaged 23.5 points after scoring 16.9 points per game last season when he broke out in his third season.

“It will be an incredible climb in a few years and I don’t think just for him,” said Sister. “I kept saying that, he worked on his game and invested a lot of time. I think he had a great inner drive and at the same time coped with everything that came up every time.”

WHAT ABOUT THE NURSE?

The Raptors trainer has the chance to join Siakam on the all-star weekend in Chicago. While Frank Vogel and the Lakers employees have taken the place from the Western Conference and will be training Team LeBron, the place from the east, which heads the Giannis team, is still available until February 2nd. Milwaukees trainer Mike Budenholzer is not eligible after last year’s coaching, and a nurse who is from Iowa would like the opportunity.

“Yeah, why not? It’s close to where I grew up, kind of my second city where I grew up.” Incredible honor, I think shows that you had a good start to the season if you did to make it. I don’t think it happens every year in your coaching life, so it would be really cool. ”

NEXT

Raptors: Visit San Antonio on Sunday.

Knicks: hosts Brooklyn on Sunday.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement