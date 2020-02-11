advertisement

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors star, Pascal Siakam, keeps asking his teammate OG Anunoby to improve his crimes by thinking less on the pitch.

Anunoby doesn’t have to think much against Minnesota on Monday.

Anunoby posted a career high of 25 points and the best result of his career with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists and the Raptors extended their winning streak to 15 by defeating the Timberwolves 137-126.

“Most of the time you can see that he thinks too much and doesn’t just play freely,” Siakam said of Anunoby. “Every time he just goes out and plays – once you open it, you can’t open it, drive it – he always has a good game.

“You have to keep it simple and he did it tonight.”

Anunoby joined in 10 out of 13 attempts, went 3 out of 3 with 3 out of 4 and got his fifth double double of the season.

Toronto is 4-0 if Anunoby scores 20 or more points.

“I thought his decisions were really, really good tonight,” said Raptor’s coach Nick Nurse.

Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season high of 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 when the Raptors won their 16th consecutive home game against Minnesota.

Lowry returned after missing Brooklyn’s win over whiplash on Saturday, but Center Serge Ibaka sat for flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points on his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, but the Timberwolves could not build on Saturday’s surprising win over the Clippers, who lost 13 games.

Russell, who did not play on Saturday due to a quad bruise, said he enjoyed his first game with his friends in Towns and the other Timberwolves.

“It was great,” said Russell. “Super excited about this group.”

Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez each scored 15 goals for the Timberwolves, who lost to Toronto five times in a row.

Minnesota had 23 sales in the worst season, which led to 34 points for the Raptors.

“Their sales are as good as 2s and 3s for them, how they push the ball and how they can score on the open court,” said Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders.

Toronto wasn’t much better at taking care of the ball. The Raptors had 20 sales, four less than the worst season. The Timberwolves scored 26 points before the mistakes in Toronto.

Minnesota was three quarters behind 106-94, but former raptor James Johnson scored two three points when the Timberwolves opened the fourth with a 12: 2 run and reduced it 9: 7 to 108: 106.

It was as close as Minnesota would be. Chris Boucher and Siakam scored to improve Toronto’s lead to six points, and VanVleet and Patrick McCaw scored a 3: 10 (5:28) goal on both sides of Towns’ free throw.

Toronto scored eight goals in a row at the start of the game before Hollis-Jefferson missed a hook shot 8:03 to play in the opening area. Lowry scored 14 points in the first and Siakam shot 4 for 4 and scored 10 points when the Raptors led 40-36.

Minnesota took its first lead of the game on a layup from Hernangomez with 6:24 in the second quarter. The Timberwolves led 75-74 at halftime.

Anunoby scored 16 points in third in 6-of-7 shooting, but the quarter’s basket came in the final seconds when VanVleet Hollis-Jefferson threw in an overhead pass that allowed for a quick break-in. Toronto won 32:19 against Minnesota and scored the fourth goal with 106: 94.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: The cities had seven high-team assists. … Minnesota shot 5 for 15 in the third quarter. … The Timberwolves outperformed the Raptors 42-14 in terms of benchmarks. … Minnesota lost seven on the street.

Raptors: This was the first 20-point game in Anunoby’s career with 10 rebounds. … Toronto had seven sales in the first quarter, as many as it won Saturday’s win over Brooklyn. … The Raptors have a 15-0 draw this season if they shoot 50 percent or better off the ground.

LIMIT BLUES

Minnesota has not won north of the border since January 21, 2004.

Start strong

The Toronto starters together achieved a team record of 123 points.

RARE FEAT

The Raptors had four players who scored 20 or more points in the same game for the ninth time in team history.

NEXT

Timberwolves: hosts Charlotte on Wednesday.

Raptors: Visit Brooklyn on Wednesday.

