TORONTO – Overcoming the absence of injured stars is a regular occurrence for the Toronto Raptors.

That’s how games are won.

Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 22 seconds remaining, and the Raptors extended their franchise record winning streak to 14 by defeating Brooklyn Nets 119-118 Saturday night ,

Terence Davis scored 20 points on his first home start, Matt Thomas had a career high of 15 and Serge Ibaka added 12 when the Raptors won despite the game without All-Star Guardian Kyle Lowry and scored their tenth consecutive home win over the nets. Toronto has won 18 out of 19 in the series, including six in a row.

Davis started for Lowry, who was inactive due to a whiplash injury caused by an accident with Ibaka in the third quarter of Friday’s Indiana earnings. Lowry was pictured with a neck rest on social media on the flight back to Toronto.

According to VanVleet, the Raptors have gotten used to winning without a full lineup.

“Unfortunately, at this point we have enough experience in this area,” said VanVleet. “We had a lot of people on the road this year. We don’t really think about it.”

In addition to Lowry, Raptors Center Marc Gasol missed his sixth consecutive game due to an aching left Achilles tendon, while Guard Norman Powell sat for the fourth time in a row due to a broken finger on his left hand.

Davis shot 5 to 8 out of 3 points and VanVleet went 4 to 9 as the NBA defending champion remained unbeaten since a 105-104 home loss to San Antonio on January 12th. Back games.

Caris LeVert scored a career-best 37 points (6 out of 7) from a distance, but missed a 3-pointer with a one-second lead that would have helped Brooklyn win.

“I’m not really into moral victories,” said LeVert of his performance. “I would much rather have played OK and won.”

Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points and 11 assists and DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 14 rebounds, but the nets lost for the first time in three games without the injured guard Kyrie Irving (sprained right knee).

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson praised Toronto for the “incredible depth” that has extended its current series.

“This way you have a long history of success in this league,” said Atkinson. “You just can’t do your top five or top six. You have to be deep and they are deep.”

The Nets were 12 points behind at the start of round four, but LeVert scored in three consecutive games to land at 118 35 seconds before the end.

Siakam restored Toronto’s lead by splitting a pair of free throws 22 seconds before the end. The nets let the clock run down and gave LeVert a chance to win it, but his chin-up 3 bounced off the rim. Brooklyn’s Joe Harris reached for the rebound, but missed a pause as the buzzer sounded.

“You guarded it pretty well,” LeVert said of the last stretch. “I tried to get a good shot, but they defended pretty well.”

LeVert has scored 20 or more goals in three consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career.

“He has understood his rhythm and is now doing it consistently,” said Atkinson. “It’s game after game.”

Brooklyn missed at the start of the second round 36-33 after a seven consecutive miss. Jordan ended the slump with a 7:30 setback before the end of the quarter. Thomas scored 11 points in the second and Siakam had eight when Toronto broke 33: 18 in Brooklyn and led 66: 54 at halftime.

Davis scored 11 points in the third and VanVleet added nine when Toronto took a 100-88 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Taurean Prince missed seven out of eight attempts in the first game. He finished 6 for 16 and scored 17 points. Brooklyn is between 8 and 16. … Six of Jordan’s double doubles this season have left the bank.

Raptors: Davis led Toronto with eight rebounds. … petrol shot onto the field before the game, but is not expected to return until after the All Star break. … Toronto’s 39-14 record after 53 games is the best in franchise history.

FROM THE MAT

Thomas played a career high in 22 minutes, shooting 6 out of 9, including 3 out of 4 from a distance.

“Every time he gets up, you think it will come in,” said Raptor’s coach Nick Nurse.

Thomas also ended his career best with six rebounds.

WATCH OUT

Toronto reached a season low with seven sales. The Raptors didn’t flip the ball at all in the fourth game.

NEXT

Nets: Visit Indiana on Monday.

Raptors: host Minnesota on Monday.

