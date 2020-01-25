advertisement

Rapper YG was arrested at his home for robbery early Friday morning, two days before his scheduled Grammy performance, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy. The authorities raided his home in San Fernando at around 4:00 am on Friday morning after giving him a warrant.

29-year-old Emcee, born Keenon Jackson, was taken into custody and charged with robbery. YG’s arrest takes place two days before his scheduled appearance as part of a Grammys tribute to the murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The sheriff department said nothing about the criminal allegations.

On July 3, 2019, YG’s Cadillac Escalade was involved in a fatal shootout and persecution with L.A. County Sheriff’s MPs who pierced Compton into Inglewood. A 65-year-old man was hit and killed by crossfire in a gunfight on a street in Compton. It is unclear whether he was shot by the suspects or the MPs. A suspect was arrested and another allegedly fled, officials said.

YG said he was not involved in the persecution or filming and was in a Hollywood recording studio at the time of the incident.

On July 18, MPs raided a Hollywood Hills house rented by the rapper. One person was arrested and several people were detained. YG was not at home at the time and was not charged in the case.

The rapper is being held in downtown LA Men’s Central Jail with a $ 250,000 bail.

Representatives for YG could not be reached immediately for a comment.

