An aspiring rapper was sentenced to 99 years in prison for hiring a killer to kill his mother.

Qaw’mane Wilson, who appeared under the name Young QC, hired Eugene Spencer to kill his mother Yolanda Holmes in 2012.

Wilson was sentenced on Friday, January 31, in Cook County, Illinois, where the court heard him clean up his mother’s bank accounts after her death.

Take a look at Wilson who is throwing money below:

On the day of the murder, Spencer is said to have gone to Holmes’ apartment and shot her while she was sleeping. The killer then reportedly fought with Holmes’ boyfriend and knocked him out before returning to Holmes under the instruction of Wilson, who supposedly told the killer to “make sure the guy was dead”.

Wilson, who was 23 at the time of the murder, continued to withdraw money from his mother’s bank accounts, which he used to adjust the Mustang she had given him with double doors. The court was also shown the video above, in which the rapper can be seen throwing out bundles of money from the people he claimed to be his fans.

In the video titled “Nick Gives Back To His Fans,” the rapper visited a bank to withdraw thousands of dollars before throwing the money at the screaming crowd.

According to records, Wilson withdrew nearly $ 70,000 from his mother’s accounts in the months after her death.

Wilson and Spencer were found guilty of first degree murder, attempted murder and home invasion last March. At the time, Holmes’ aunt Sondra Jackson told the Chicago Sun Times that the murder and resulting charges against Wilson had created a hole in the close-knit family.

At Friday’s conviction, Cook County judge Stanley Sacks pointed out that Holmes was incredibly generous with her son before she was killed, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

The word is “murder” and means murder of your own mother.

Whatever he wanted, his mother gave him. A wagon. A job. You could say he was spoiled. She gave Qaw’mane life and it was his decision to take it away from her.

When asked if he had anything to say before Sacks made his decision, Wilson, now 30, replied:

I just want to say that nobody loved my mother more than I did. It was all i had. That’s it.

Wilson is said to have nodded when Sacks sentenced the rapper to 99 years in prison.

Spencer appeared next to Wilson in court and was sentenced to 100 years for murdering Holmes.

