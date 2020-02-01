advertisement

NEW YORK – Less than a week after Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala, Rapper Mase hit Bad Boy Records founder and accused Combs of being along with others who signed his label to have fooled.

“I heard you loud and clear when you said that you are now for the artist and my answer is: If you want to see changes, you can make changes today by starting with yourself,” Mase wrote on Instagram , “Your previous business practices were knowingly … extremely unfair to the same artist who helped you get the Icon Award on the legendary Badboy label.”

advertisement

A Combs representative did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on Friday.

In a fiery 50-minute speech at the gala on January 25, Combs sharply criticized the Grammy Awards for rapping rap and R&B stars in their main categories. Combs was honored at the event and received an All Star award from artists he has worked with, including Mase, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and Carl Thomas.

In his speech, Combs called for the Grammys to be changed within the year.

“So I say this with love for the Grammys, because you really need to know that, every year you kill us, man. Man, I talk about the pain. I speak for all these artists, the producers, the managers”, he said, “The time it takes to make these records to put your heart into them and you just want a balanced playing field.”

On Instagram, Mase accused Combs of underpaid him for publishing songs from his early days as a bad boy artist.

“This is not a black excellence at all,” wrote Mase. “When our own race enslaves us. When it comes to us, we cannot own each other. “

Mase had some of Bad Boy’s greatest hits, including “Feels So Good” and “Mo Money Mo Problems”, a notorious B.I.G. Song with Combs and Mase.

advertisement