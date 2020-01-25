advertisement

Leicestershire is one of seven areas that will test new rapid response teams to treat the elderly in their communities in an effort to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, the NHS said.

NHS England is investing £ 14 million in seven urgent community response teams, with the hope that at least three will be operational by next winter.

Under these plans, seniors and adults with complex care needs who need urgent support can be seen at their homes by qualified professionals within two hours.

This will allow them to receive the treatment they need without being sent to A&E, thereby reducing the pressure on hospitals.

For hospitalized patients, the teams will aim to set up appropriate care within two days of their doctor announcing their availability.

These measures could include “reassignment” services to assist with daily activities such as washing, cooking and dressing, in order to restore independence and confidence after a hospital stay.

NHS CEO Sir Simon Stevens said: “Working with the NHS in the community with council funded social care services can make the difference between a senior and a needy person. long-term health care that spends a week or a month a room – or get the right help early so they don’t have to go to the hospital in the first place. “

Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs Matt Hancock added: “Avoidable long hospital stays can be particularly hard on the elderly and deprive them of their independence – something we must absolutely prevent.

“We are therefore deploying this innovative new approach that will help treat our aging population from the comfort of their own home, helping them to live independent lives longer.”

One of the main reasons for unnecessary delays in discharge is that it can be dangerous for seniors to leave the hospital without care or support to help them manage.

This means that they frequently occupy beds that they have no clinical need for until care is organized.

Research by the charity Age UK has estimated that blocking beds due to a lack of social care cost £ 587 million between the general elections of June 2017 and December 2019.

There were 2.5 million days of sleep lost in the 917 days between elections, the charity calculated, with an average of 2,750 people kept in hospital after being well enough to be released every day. day.

And research by the Alzheimer Society in January found that emergency hospital admissions for people with dementia have increased by more than a third in five years, with more than 379,000 emergency admissions in England. in 2017-2018.

So far, the NHS has not set national expectations or strategies, which means there is a wide variation in the way emergency community care is delivered across the country.

The new standards would see service delivery 365 days a year as part of the NHS long-term plan to support England’s aging population and people with complex needs.

Local health and counseling teams will begin to develop services and recruit staff from April.

Teams will include a range of qualified professionals to meet health and social care needs, including physiotherapy and occupational therapy, prescription and drug reviews, and help stay well nourished and hydrated.

People can be referred by NHS 111 or 999 call operators, general practitioners and social workers.

What is happening in Leicester hospitals

Other regions across England will receive additional funding to start working with the new standards from 2021, with the hope that each part of the country will be covered by April 2023.

NHS England said it would be funded by an additional £ 4.5 billion a year for primary care and community services by 2023/24.

The first seven teams will be: Warrington Together (Cheshire and Merseyside); Health and Care Partnership in West Yorkshire and Harrogate (Kirklees); System of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland; Cornwall system; Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire system; South East London system; and the Norfolk and Waveney system.

