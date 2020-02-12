As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Valentine’s Day officially ends in 48 hours and for everyone in the tri-state region, Newark, the New Jersey Prudential Center and the NJPAC come to the rescue with a perfect range of events not to be missed.

R&B legends Raphael Saadiq, Keyshia Cole, Monica and Fancy set the mood with Friday night performances at a stacked comedy lineup, including Bill bellamy and Luenell – The biggest Cupid weekend of the year is officially set. Consult the lists below and CLICK HERE for the Prudential Center programs and CLICK HERE for NJPAC.

Friday, February 14 at 8 p.m. Prudential Center – A night of love

Friday, February 14 at 8 p.m. NJPAC – Raphael Saadiq Jimmy Lee Tour W / Special guests Jamila Woods + DJ Duggz

Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. NJPAC – The Valentine’s All Star Comedy Show

