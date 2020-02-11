advertisement

Raphael Coleman, who starred as Eric in 2005 in Emma Thompson’s film “Nanny McPhee”, died suddenly last Friday at the age of 25.

His stepfather Carsten Jensen shared the news on Facebook and found that Coleman “collapsed in the middle of a trip without prior health problems and could not be restored” son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved and working for the noblest cause of all. His family couldn’t be more proud. Let us celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and let us appreciate his legacy. “

Coleman didn’t stop acting long after the film was released, and continued to care about the environment.

advertisement

Also read: Kirk Douglas, “Spartacus” star and legend of Hollywood’s golden age, dies at the age of 103

In her Twitter post, Coleman’s mother created a link to an essay he wrote for Extinction Rebellion, an organization dedicated to fighting climate change. This essay entitled “That’s Why I’m Rebelling” has now been updated to mention Coleman’s death.

Coleman made his film debut in “Nanny McPhee” at the age of 11 with Eric, a boy who had a penchant for playing with explosive ingredients. According to Jensen, he could have kept on acting, but instead decided to save the planet.

“When I think of Raph, I see something that will never die, a dull eternity, a ray of light that lives in young people forever,” Jensen wrote in his Facebook post. “We believe that we, the older generations, have something to give to young people. We believe that we are the ones who give them the staff of life. But I think it’s the other way around. The young people remind us why we live. They remind us of the meaning of life that this is the gift that we must not distract from until we have unwrapped it.

22 celebrities who died too young in the 2010s (photos)

We have lost many too young stars in the past decade. Here’s TheWraps tribute to some of those who left before their time, from “I Will Always Love You” singer Whitney Houston to “Glee” star Cory Monteith to “Rehab” singer Amy Winehouse. Whitney Houston, Cory Monteith and Amy Winehouse (Getty)

Amy Winehouse The singer “Rehab” was found dead in her house in London in 2011 at the age of 27. Her cause of death was alcohol poisoning. A24

Whitney Houston The singer “I will always love you”, who had been fighting drug abuse for a long time, was found unconscious in her bathtub in 2012. She was 48 years old. Cannes Film Festival

Bobbi Kristina Brown The daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, Bobbi, died four years after their mother. Her cause of death was, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report, lobar pneumonia due to brain damage due to oxygen loss from being immersed in water and “mixed drug poisoning.” She was 22.

Cory Monteith The actor, who played Finn Hudson’s Scottish look in Fox’s musical phenomenon “Glee”, was found dead in a Vancouver hotel in 2013. He was 31 years old. Getty

Adam Yauch A third of the Beastie Boys, Yauch, died of cancer in 2012. He was 47 years old.

James Gandolfini Gandolfini, an actor who helped Tony Soprano in HBO’s The Sopranos usher in a new golden era in television, died of a heart attack in Rome in 2013. He was 51 years old.

Gary Coleman Coleman, who was loved by Diffrent Strokes as a child star but struggled as an adult, died in 2010 after an intracranial haemorrhage. He was 42 years old. Getty

Alexander McQueen The famous British fashion designer was found in his wardrobe in 2010 after he died of hanging at the age of 41. He was found with a farewell letter, according to the CNN. He was 41 years old. Getty

Corey Haim The legendary 1980s teenage actor, known as one of the “Two Coreys” and struggling with drug addiction for a long time, died in Burbank, California in 2010 from a suspected overdose. He was 38 years old. Getty

Paul Walker Fast & Furious actor Walker died in a car accident in Santa Clarita, California in 2013. He was 40 years old. Roger Rodas, Walker’s friend and business partner, was driving the Porsche Carrera GT at the time of his accident, when he was 38. Universal pictures

Philip Seymour Hoffman The Oscar winner died in 2014 of acute mixed drug poisoning. Heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines and amphetamine were found in his system. His death was considered an accident. He was 46 years old.

Scott Weiland The former Stone Temple Pilots singer was on tour in Minnesota with his band, Wildabouts, when he was discovered on the group’s tour bus in 2015 that he was unresponsive. He was 48 years old.

prince The music legend and “Purple Rain” singer died in Minnesota in 2016 from an opioid overdose. He was 57 years old.

George Michael The “Wham!” Pop star and “Faith” singer died of heart failure on Christmas Day 2016. He was 53 years old. Getty

Christina Grimmie The 22-year-old sixth season of NBC’s “The Voice” was shot several times when a gunman opened fire on Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida and signed autographs for fans after a concert in 2016.

Anton Yelchin The actor “Star Trek” was killed in an accident in 2016 when he was fatally caught in his own car in the San Fernando Valley between his own car and a mailbox. He was 27 years old. Getty

Dolores O’Riordan Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan died of drowning due to alcohol poisoning. She was found submerged in her London hotel bathtub in 2018. She was 46 years old. Getty

Avicii The Swedish EDM star died in Oman in 2018. According to the TMZ, his cause of death was the loss of blood due to a self-inflicted injury from a broken wine bottle. Getty

Mac Miller The rapper, real name Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his home in the San Fernando Valley in 2018. An accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol was reported as the cause of death. He was 26 years old. Getty

Luke Perry The alum and Riverdale stars “Beverly Hills, 90210” died in 2019 of an “ischemic cerebrovascular accident” – the most common type of stroke that occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel and prevents blood and oxygen from entering a blood vessel Part of the brain. He was 52 years old. Fox

Nipsey Hussle The rapper was shot outside his marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles in 2019. He was 33 years old. Getty

Getty

Previous slide

Next slide

Decade in retrospect: from “Glee” star Cory Monteith to “Rehab” singer Amy Winehouse

We have lost many too young stars in the past decade. Here’s TheWraps tribute to some of those who left before their time, from “I Will Always Love You” singer Whitney Houston to “Glee” star Cory Monteith to “Rehab” singer Amy Winehouse.

advertisement