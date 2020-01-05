advertisement

Mikko Rantanen collected a hat trick Saturday night to lead the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J.

The Avalanche have won two straight after losing three games. The Devils were relegated to their three-game series and five game points – both seasons – snapped.

The hat hat was the second of Rantanen’s career and his first since February 7, 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens. Ian Cole and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored for the avalanche. Goalie Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves.

Blake Coleman and Jesper Boqvist scored in the third period for the Devils. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 29 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Rantanen opened the scoring by taking a fall pass from Nathan MacKinnon in the right-hand circle and firing a shot over Blackwood’s glove with 8:37 left in the second.

A win against the avalanche led to Cole’s goal with 4:26 remaining. Bellemare scored the equalizer against Kevin Rooney deep in the Devils area, and the ball bounced off Vladislav Kamenev, who passed to Cole, his slap shot floating above a displayed Blackwood.

Another win in the face, this one in the forefront of the third opening, led to Rantanen’s second goal, this time just eight seconds into the period. Rookie defender Cale Makar slipped by two defenders across the right boards, then dropped to Rantanen, who decimated a defender in the slots and defeated Blackwood.

An impressive coast-to-coast effort by Coleman resulted in a short-handed goal that ended the offer to close the avalanche less than seven minutes later. A shot by J.T. of Colorado. Compher sailed into the net towards Coleman, who crossed the ice with Nazem Kadri in pursuit and defeated Grubauer in 6:36.

Avalanche scored a valuable insurance goal controversially with 6:11 left. Blackwood was trying to clear the ball from the Devils net when he was inadvertently stripped of Colorado’s Matt Calvert. Bellemare jumped over the loose puck and fired a quick shot into the open net. New Jersey challenged the game, but the goal stayed.

The Devils pulled within 4-2 with 1:23 left when Boqvist scored an extra-attack, power-play goal. But Rantanen grabbed the hat-trick with an empty net with 15.9 seconds left.

