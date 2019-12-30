advertisement

With another regular NFL season in the books, we now know which teams may be forced to play at HBO’s Hard Knocks (apart from a surprise that is fired this week).

As a reminder, teams can be forced to appear at Hard Knocks if all three of the following criteria are met.

They have no head coach in their first year.

They haven’t appeared on Hard Knocks in the past ten years.

You haven’t played any playoffs in the past two seasons.

Last year there were five teams in the pool (one of which is also eligible to participate this year). Six teams were eligible in 2018 (another is eligible this year). In 2017, no fewer than eight teams were selected, and none of them can be selected this year. Progress!

However, unless a head coach is shockingly interfered this week, the four teams that can be forced to appear at Hard Knocks this year are the Arizona Cardinals, the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. None of these four teams were seen at Hard Knocks before the current decade, and there seems to be a significant difference this year.

4. Detroit Lions.

Why could it be good: With the return of Matthew Stafford, who missed half this season and saw the Lions completely collapse without him (0-8), one can concentrate on a simple story here. Detroit also has a few other younger players, Kenny Golladay and Kerryon Johnson, that could keep them entertained. The Lions also had their third overall win in the NFL draft in April, and if they don’t draw an offensive lineman, there could be a lot of interesting storylines.

Why could it be bad: Well, they’re not good. Matt Patricia doesn’t seem to be a guy who offers a lot of interesting moments in front of the camera. You are playing in a brutal league and it would be considered a success to sniff 500 (let alone the playoffs) in 2020. I just can’t see a lot of people upset about a series about … the Lions.

3. Denver Broncos.

Why could it be good: Drew Lock’s end of season finally gives the Broncos something to dream about after Peyton Manning’s resignation. John Elway runs the Denver show, and the fact that he is one of the league’s best-known players would not detract from the appeal of a Broncos-oriented hard knock. Von Miller should still be there and is one of the most famous players in the league. The Broncos’ strong year-end with Lock at the top (4-1 in December, including two division wins and a street win in Houston) could spark discussion in the 2020 playoffs, and there’s nothing wrong with that You have a little hope of a team’s summer shop window.

Why could it be bad: Outside of Lock, Miller and Phillip Lindsay’s hair, where’s the star appeal for this team? I also don’t know what to expect from Vic Fangio – he doesn’t seem like a quotation machine.

2. Arizona Cardinals.

Why could it be good: The Cardinals have a second year coach with an exciting offensive and an exciting quarterback in the second year. This combination alone makes this a tempting choice, but the Cardinals also have other interesting stories to tell, including David Johnson’s return after an injury and Larry Fitzgerald’s possible resignation. Throw a top 10 pick in April, a young star in Christian Kirk and two outstanding defensive players with Chandler Jones and Patrick Peterson. It’s easy to see why the Cardinals can look so good for HBO this summer.

Why could it be bad: I say this with due respect for the cardinals and their fans: we are talking about the cardinals of Arizona. Phoenix is ​​not the best sports market in the country. The Cardinals were largely irrelevant in their history, save for the glory days of Kurt Warner’s past two years, Fitzgerald, and Carson Palmer’s first three years in the desert. Amazon also put together an All or Nothing series for the Cardinals in 2016. Do we really need a look at the team four years later?

1. Pittsburgh Steelers.

Why could it be good: As much as it hurts to admit this, the Steelers are one of the NFL’s most historic franchises with a rabid fan base. Ben Roethlisberger’s return after an elbow injury is a story that is being followed not only in Pittsburgh, but across the league. Mike Tomlin will come under pressure after missing the playoffs in recent years (especially given the bogus season in the Baltimore division). James Conner is also a likeable guy with a story that the viewer can leave behind.

Why could it be bad: No Le’Veon Bell, no Antonio Brown, no drama. This is not necessarily a bad thing for the Steelers as an organization, but for an outsider these are two players in whose situations we could have invested in the past few years.

