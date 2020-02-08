advertisement

The 2020 Academy Awards take place late Sunday night (if you’re in LA, but first here on Monday morning), and some of the best (“best”) films of the year are rewarded with shiny trophies.

While the academy has sometimes been accused of not being in contact with the public, isn’t this a real love for Avengers: Endgame? – or not being in contact with society – where are the women and people with the color? – On the whole, they tend to talk about and pay attention to the most talked about, generally quite good, almost universally produced films in the United States of the past 12 months.

So before the winners have actually been announced, here are the nine nominees for the best picture, organized by quality and starting with …

9. JOJO RABBIT

By far the least significant film here and of course only because it has something to do with World War II and the Nazis and it is a legal obligation that everyone nominates at least one World War II and / or Nazi film each year. Don’t get us wrong, it’s not a bad film at all, but when you look at the other films on this list, it feels bizarrely out of place.

8. FORD V FERRARI

Your father’s new favorite movie. Matt Damon and Christian Bale are fantastic at this thing that really smells of what you might call “old school cinema” or the even older chestnut of “They just don’t do it that way anymore”. They do. You definitely do it. You just don’t go to them unless they play Jason Bourne and Batman. A very worth seeing film, which ironically should be forgotten as a follower.

7. THE IRISHMAN

Do you remember a few months earlier when this came out and everyone stumbled upon themselves and called it the best film in Scorsese’s career? Or the best film of the decade? An instant and instant classic? And yet we’re here, barely three months later, and it’s almost completely forgotten. Despite the great performances and magnetic storytelling, anyone who has bad aging effects can remember this film and it takes so long, so, so, so, so long.

6. LITTLE WOMEN

The group’s real surprise, although in retrospect they had no reason to be. Bringing Greta Gerwig (who blew us all down with Lady Bird) with THIS cast was never surprising, but the idea of ​​further adapting a book from 1868 just doesn’t sound particularly exciting. The fact that it was so funny, intelligent, and heartbreaking only proves that Gerwig is a talent who can absolutely do what she wants, but unfortunately she dropped that particular film in a particularly decent year. But only you watch. This will be a winemaker as love for it grows while other, louder films disappear from memory (cough Irish cough, cough).

5. JOKER

As we said in our review, Joker was an incredible movie … but one we never want to see again. Taking a character that the cinema audience knows all too well and that gives it shadow and a tangible backstory would never be easy, especially if you somehow have to take on this level of realism and connect it to a man who Crime fights a bat costume. But between the writer / director Todd Phillips and a fiery twist on Jaoquin Phoenix, it became a masterfully dark drama that could not be ignored. Just once, because there is little chance that you will intentionally ever be in the mood to see it again.

4. ONCE ONLY IN … HOLLYWOOD

Similar to Little Women, the time will be an advantage for Tarantinos Hollywood. Sure, at first glance it seems a bit blurry and meandering, only during the cult’s home visit and violent finale. We imagine that Hollywood, in addition to Inglorious Basterds, will be seen as the most entertaining and easiest-to-watch epic in a decade. DiCaprio and Pitt are fantastic together. Both have plenty of room to test the limits of character types they have never played before. A bloody, bloody, drug-filled, cozy jumper of a film.

3rd 1917

You cannot be impressed by 1917. An absolute technical marvel, from Roger Deakins ‘incomparable cinematography to Thomas Newman’s ticking clock score to Sam Mendes’ driving direction. We can imagine that it will soon be added to How To Make A Movie master classes while being more entertaining than Dunkirk and more impressive than Saving Private Ryan.

2. PARASITE

If this is the best result at the Oscars, we honestly couldn’t be happier. If anything, we would prefer that this wins, as it would ultimately mean that the academy opened its mind to greater opportunities. It is a Hitchcock comedy drama thriller that deals with the not so quiet war between modern economic classes. It is immediately a perfect choice for the Oscars to be the overall winner as it deals with the hottest topics and at the same time is almost too intelligent to have a real chance of winning. In any case, it will still be considered one of the best films of our generation.

1. HISTORY

World Wars. Supervillains. Epic biographies. Huge gangster stories. Iconic literary stories. And yet the story of a marriage falling apart is great. Adam Driver and Scar-Jo are extremely dangerous in their roles as imperfect husbands and wives. Both have become monsters through the divorce process. Love and falling out of love will not go away so quickly. And Marriage Story captures the feeling of love so perfectly and doesn’t quite understand why it goes away, and is fully aware that it is absolutely necessary. Painfully funny and sometimes just painful, it’s hard to imagine a more reliable film than this.

