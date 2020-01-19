advertisement

We’ve had all of these conversations, which we wanted to be as polite as possible, and although you yourself received one of the following responses that put your brain in a pubic spiral, you can’t help yourself and you do it yourself, like one passive-aggressive version of the band from The Ring.

Either that, or you want the other person to know that you are actively interested from zero to negative to keep this conversation going. In this case, we almost recommend this as a practical guide to getting people to stop talking to you.

10. “Haha”

We all know by now that no one who ever wrote “Haha” actually laughed when he wrote it. Nobody ever laughed out loud when they sent an LOL. But at least LOL has a bit of playful energy. “Haha” automatically has a sarcastic energy. A few more in the end would make it friendlier. “Haha” is inherently more passive and aggressive than a single “Ha”. If they “haha” you will NOT find them funny. They don’t want to talk to you now. Or maybe ever again.

9. Cry, laugh, emoji

Again in an accurate representation of emotions. How many times in your daily life have you seen someone cry with laughter? But if we trusted the number of emojis, we would have to stock up on lucozaden to fight the dehydration caused by the constantly flowing tears of laughter. Again, you’re not funny, and whoever answered you couldn’t bother to type “haha” to let you know. You are not ready to engage in this conversation. They are too busy not to laugh crying to let you know.

8. GIF

Okay, that’s actually a bit of a sneaky passive aggressive response. At first, it seems like they have struggled to find a suitable GIF to answer with. But we’re here to tell you: no, they didn’t. They probably sent the GIF they sent to you to ten other people today. This is her funny way of being polite. This is a moving thumbs up emoji. Don’t fall for it. They hate you.

7. “This is crazy.”

This may be specifically Irish, but again it feeds itself from the reaction with an emotion that you are not currently feeling. “This is crazy” means shock, horror, surprise. But no one who has ever used the phrase “This is crazy” has felt anything of what they were talking about. Twice as much in text conversations. You could tell them about a pile of ten cars that you were involved in, or about a euro you just found on the back of a chair. They also think about everything you will ever tell them. They don’t care about you.

6. Thumbs up, emoji

If a Thumbs Up Emoji could speak, he would yell at you. “Shut up! I don’t want to have this conversation! Just do whatever you want! Whatever you do, do it and leave me out! Don’t involve me in this or any aspect of your life! DO NOT UNDERSTAND “THAT I DON’T CARE!” If you spoke to someone in real life and they ended the conversation with a thumbs up before they quietly walked away, you don’t want to speak to them again because they are rude. The same rules apply here.

5th K.

A big “K” fluctuates between passively aggressive and simple, vanilla aggressive. This person is mad at you, but unwilling to talk about why. You did something. You did something bad to this person and they don’t like you right now. You could continue down this path and find out what you did, you monsters, but chances are they will continue to respond with single letters. Eventually you might give them all the letters to spell “F U C K O F F”.

4. How

This will be transferred to pretty much all platforms. If someone likes your reply to a tweet, they don’t want to speak to you. If they like a comment on Insta, they don’t want to speak to you. But especially if you like a text during a conversation, you don’t want to speak to you. Basically, one example is that they say, “Yes, I saw your message. Are you sufficiently confirmed with it? You should be, because that’s all you get.”

3. “Sounds good.”

“Sounds good” doesn’t sound good. Not for you if you get this answer. And not to the person who sent it either. Whatever you suggested, they are not on board. They tell you it sounds good … to you. It doesn’t sound good to them. They don’t want to tell you that they think you’re an idiot for what you do. This is like the textual equivalent of a pitiful knock.

2.Tap …

Depending on how this ends, it could be the worst thing that happens to you today. If the input … appears and you look at it, the other person most likely knows that you can see this input because it says that you are online. But then the input disappears … and is replaced by … nothing. So one of two things happened here. They were distracted from real life and forgot to finish their answer. Maybe they’ll come up later with an “sorry, completely forgot to answer!” Back. OR. As they replied to you, they suddenly realized that they could not be forced to respond to you and simply stopped the conversation. While. You. Were. Watch out. You just can’t get over something like that.

1. “k.”

Run. Now run. Hang up the phone and start running. This person is a sociopath and probably has intentions to kill you. A small “k” in combination with the period is text talk for pure, unadulterated hatred. Anger. They triggered this person, activated their murder impulses and must stop talking to them forever. You don’t need that kind of person in your life. Just never text them again and wait for the news to tell you.

