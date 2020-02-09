advertisement

Without hosts, the 92nd annual Academy Awards had to take the necessary 5 hours and 54 minutes to award 24 awards. The solution was musical performances.

Some were thrilled. Some were required. Some were just confusing.

Here is our ranking, from the best to what just happened, from the 2020 Oscars.

Cynthia Erivo performs on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo was not only voted the best actress, she also beat the nominated “Stand Up” by “Harriet” (which she wrote down) with a goosebump-inducing performance. Supported by a choir and the Oscar Orchestra, it was by far the most powerful music production of the night.

This was also what the Hollywood guys thought when Erivo received a standing ovation.

Chrissy Metz performs on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Chrissy Metz

Metz, the star of “This Is Us”, played the Oscar-nominated title “I stand with you” from the film “Breakthrough”.

The understated performance, in which the actress sang the song solo on stage, was a success.

American actress singer Idina Menzel (C) performs during the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP via Getty Images)

Idina Menzel

Menzel, the voice of Elsa in the series “Frozen”, seemed to sing the nominated “Into the Unknown”.

Singer Aurora provided background vocals that sounded like they were stuck somewhere in an ice castle. But before things got too weird, the singers who had said Elsas joined in and swapped the song in their mother tongue. The performance was okay and the song is not as annoying as “Let It Go”.

Oscar-nominated scores

Eimear Noone was the first woman to lead the Oscar’s 42-piece orchestra. However, it was only for the excerpts from the five nominated scores. (Rickey Minor, the musical arranger for the Oscars, conducted the orchestra for the rest of the night.)

Despite the introduction of Gal Gadot, Sigourney Weaver, and Brie Larson, who considered all women superheroes, the only thing that seems to be certain is that they will perform on a night of music.

Randy Newman performs on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Randy Newman

This achievement made sense. “I can’t let you throw away” was nominated for the best song and Newman wrote and recorded it for the film. It’s not “you have a friend in me”, but Newman is a national treasure. Just ask anyone who loves LA.

This achievement was gratefully short.

Elton John performs on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Elton John

“Rocketman”, the surreal semi-biopic of John’s life, was packed with the best songs that John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin had written. Then there was the new track “(I Gonna) Love Me Again”, which finally won the Oscar for the best song.

John was sitting behind a piano with a full band and background singers. If you saw him live, it was just a snippet of the entertainer distilled for a television awards ceremony.

Billie Eilish performs on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Billie Eilish

Why, why, why did Eilish, who is inherently fantastic, feel the need to perform “Yesterday”, one of the most perfect songs ever written, which is also one of the most difficult to sing?

After initial difficulties, performance grew as the montage of filmmakers who died last year filled the screen.

Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter perform on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe

The opening number contained a lot of music from films that were both nominated and non-nominated. Monáe started with “Don’t you want to be my neighbor?” And even unbuttoned a cardigan like Mr. Rogers. But then it got a little weird. Forget about the “Solid Gold” dancers, at one point Monáe had the “Midsommar” dancers, a nod to the floral wreath that bore the horror movie residents.

The highlight was that Monáe teamed up with Billy Porter, who wore a spectacular gold, floor-length coat to do a bit of Elton John’s “I’m still standing”.

Utkarsh Ambudkar performs during the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP via Getty)

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Questlove

Almost two hours and you know what the Oscars need? A random rap summary of everyone who won and what has happened so far. Someone thought it was a good idea, so Utkarsh Ambudkar from the TV show “Brockmire” and the upcoming live action version of “Mulan” at Questlove, who took over the DJ duties, spat out rhymes. At least that explains why Ryan Seacrest tried to request a song from The Roots’ leader before the show. One question answered, but there are still so many.

And because the Oscars are all about keeping it hip and fresh, the most memorable lines were to plead for Brad Pitt, a sequel to 2013’s World War Z, and the second clue of the night to John Travolta, who 2014 Idina Menzel’s name slaughtered Oscars.

“Your name is Idina Menzel, Mr. Travolta,” said Ambudkar.

Eminem performs on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Eminem

Why did Eminem show up 18 years after “8 Mile” to do “Lose Yourself”? Was this the Oscars’ attempt to be cool and hip, but the person who came up with the idea just escaped an ice block a la “Encino Man”? Did the Oscar producers realize how much they would have to jump out of?

Regardless of the scratchy nature of the performance, thanks to the reactions of the audience, in which the age differences were clearly visible, she provided plenty of entertainment and wonderful moments. Martin Scorsese seemed to fall asleep or at least very bored – hey, now he knows how some people felt when they saw the infinite “The Irishman” while the actress Kelly Marie Tran spoke to every word.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig speak on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig

Do you remember how there was no host? Well, when Rudolph and Wiig presented their second costume design award, they played a strange mix of clothing-related songs, including Chris De Burgh’s “Lady in Red” and Sisqo’s “Thong Song”.

Special mention: the montage of film songs

It wasn’t a performance in itself, but the large montage of clips of great musical moments in films, many of which were not nominated for Oscars, was a strange way to lead to the equally puzzling Eminem performance. But hey, where else do you have Huey Lewis’ “Power of Love” (from “Back to the Future”) with Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” (from “Do the Right Thing”) in one montage in a row? We also got the headbanging crescendo “Bohemian Rhapsody” from “Wayne’s World” and Kevin Bacon in the title track of “Footloose” to boot.

