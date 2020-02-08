advertisement

Eight films, time to see how the DC films work …

With the arrival of Birds Of Prey (did you know we talked to the actors? Because we did! Right here!), We now had a good time to look back on how the DCEU is doing so far the same way we did it with the MCU (which you can read here).

To clarify before all questions begin, the Detective Comics Extended Universe does not include any of Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, nor does it contain a wild card, which director Todd Phillips has stated that he remains separate from the rest of the DCEU as we know.

In this sense and with the ranking:

8. Suicide squad

The suicide commission earned $ 746.8 million at the box office worldwide. Suicide squad won an Oscar. These are facts. It’s also a fact that the film feels like it was cut by people who normally make trailers for a living, and although trailers can be great (the trailer for Suicide Squad, for example, was pretty great), they work specifically for this 90 to 120 second attention grabber. It will NOT work if it is spread out over 137 minutes and completely upsets the brains of the audience until nothing makes sense. Nevertheless. Will Smith and Margot Robbie were pretty good.

7. JUSTICE LEAGUE

After Zack Snyder resigned after his family died and was replaced by Joss Whedon, fans rightly pointed out that two diametrically opposed filmmakers could not be found and the film would be forced to fulfill both visions – impossible. And this turned out to be completely correct, since the endless CGI set pieces were all loud and angry and meant nothing. Do you remember when Batman had some kind of robot spider to shoot the Space Alien Warlord? Not you? Don’t worry, take your time and no one else will. This is just the thing for $ 300 million production.

6. BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE

In her hurry to annoy the Marvel setup, DC tried to raise the gun, line up individual characters and immediately gave us a mash-up. It was the equivalent of switching directly from Iron Man to Captain America: Civil War, with all of the interludes being given a single line of dialogue as a background story. Affleck made a decent Batman, and his fight scenes with Luther’s henchmen are still some of the best melee combat we’ve seen in every Batman movie (sorry, The Dark Knight, but that was your biggest mistake). Cavill is also fantastic as Superman and also for our first introduction of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. It’s just a shame that they are all wasted in this mess.

5. AQUAMAN

There is a very strong argument that this film should be number 1 on this list. What other big box office hit would dedicate a scene to an octopus playing drums to build the tension between two estranged brothers fighting over the future of a futuristic underwater city? There is no other way to say it: Aquaman is a Bonkers film. Director James Wan couldn’t quite give up the ghost of being a horror director and trigger creepy attacks from deep-sea monsters. Whenever a conversation takes a little too long, it blows everything up on the screen. without any warning. Momoa is the only person who is properly manned because everyone else seems to be completely out of place, maybe because they are all taking it a little too seriously. All in all, Aquaman will either rub you in the wrong direction or let you be taken along for the ride. There is no middle ground here.

4. Man made of steel

Sure, in the end everything gets a bit out of hand (something that pretty much all DC films are susceptible to, and almost all Marvel films too, to be fair) when Superman has to fight all of the CGI in the known universe , Previously, the film did a great job going beyond the arrival of Superman in our world, but it is also a first contact film. From the beginning, Cavill as Clark Kent has been fantastic and brings the necessary emotional and physical balance into the role. Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Michael Shannon, Laurence Fishburne, Russell Crowe and almost all the other actors are equally good (sorry Amy Adams, this type of film is not for you), and if it stays small it stays pretty great. But as soon as these special effects villains arrive, all bets are off …

3. SHAZAM!

Speaking of getting small, that’s how you do it. The Superman-meets-Big field is in a nutshell, although another horror film director (this time David F. Sandberg from Lights Out) can’t give up and the monster attacks don’t harmonize well with the otherwise easy game. ‘n’ airy tone. Mark Strong’s villain is also a very bad guy, but they’re all quiet and pushed into the background behind Levi’s million-watt bulb of a performance.

2. BIRDS OF PREY

You can read our full review here, but coming soon: Deadpool meets Kill Bill. What more do you want?

1. MIRACLE WOMAN

Despite the fact that we had already met Diana Prince in BvS and the idea of ​​an origin story didn’t exactly flood the exciting part of everyone’s brain, Wonder Woman continued the (superhero) landing. Gadot radiates charm and humor through and through and plays Chris Pines Mansel-in-Distress perfectly. Again, the last act descends into a thoughtless anarchy of action, but at this point he feels deserved. Director Patty Jenkins gives her hero a sense of strength, both physically and emotionally, without being critical, and gives us a character that we both immediately love, support, and want to see more of. Bring on Wonder Woman 1984!

