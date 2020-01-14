advertisement

Sanjay Yadav shone with his all-round skills, while Aditya Singhania played a 10-wicket game on Tuesday when Meghalaya defeated Mizoram with an innings and 425 runs in his Ranji Trophy Plate group game.

The left-wing spin duo of Yadav and Singhania created chaos and made 12 of the 13 gates fall the same day to seal Meghalaya’s second win of the season.

Meghalaya now has 13 points from five games to be sixth, while Mizoram remains at the bottom of the table with three points from five games.

RANJI TROPHY – ROUND 5, DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Mizoram, who returned at 114 in his first innings for seven minutes, failed to improve his overnight value and was released in eight balls, with left-wing spinner Singhania (4/30) being the commander-in-chief.

Mizoram then made another sloppy bet, and Singhania got 6/40 on the way to his career best match haul of 10/70 to score 123 in 41.1 overs.

Yadav was also in top form with numbers of 4/27 to complement his career as Best 254, which hadn’t helped Meghalaya stack a giant 662/4 that was announced in the first innings.

Short scores

In Kolkata: Meghalaya 662/4 explained; 125 overs. Mizoram 114; 56.2 overs (Aditya Singhania 4/30) and the following 123; 41.1 overs (Taruwar Kohli 77; Singhania 6/40, Sanjay Yadav 4/27). Meghalaya won with one innings and 425 runs

Points: Meghalaya 7, Mizoram 0

In Puducherry: Goa 270 and 255; 92 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 66, Smit Patel 60, Darshan Misal 51; Sagar Trivedi 4/56). Puducherry 260 and 184; 65.4 overs (Fabid Ahmed 56; Felix Alemao 5/72). Goa won with 81 runs

Points: Goa 6, Puducherry 0

In Sovima: Nagaland 534/7 explained and 259/7 explained; 62 Overs (Yogesh Takawale 73, Shrikant Mundhe 62; Akhilesh Sahani 3/91). Arunachal Pradesh 460 and 152/4; 35 overs. Match drawn

Points: Nagaland 3, Arunachal Pradesh 1

In Chandigarh: Sikkim 264 and 69/3; 26 overs. Chandigarh 360; 97.4 Overs (Gurinder Singh 99, Bipul Sharma 58, Raman Bishnoi 51, Uday Kaul 44; Iqbal Abdulla 4/89, Ishwar Chaudhary 4/105). Match drawn

Points: Chandigarh 3, Sikkim 1

