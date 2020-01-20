advertisement

Upendra Yadav, the 23-year-old from Kanpur, entered record books when the undefeated wicketkeeper-batsman double hundred brought Uttar Pradesh into firm control of the Ranji Trophy Group B draw, putting Mumbai’s lackluster bowling and tactics to the test second day.

Thanks to Yadav’s masterly 203 (239b, 27×4, 3×6), Uttar Pradesh declared his first innings on a giant 625 for eight. Captain Ankit Rajpoot then struck twice towards the fag end, causing Mumbai to tumble at 20 for two.

The day started for Mumbai on a happy background: The speedster Tushar Deshpande saw the back of the two batsmen who worked overnight. Deshpande defeated Akshadeep Nath with a York player from the second ball of the day, leaving left-handed Rinku Singh in front of the gates after switching to Wicket in the fifth.

Mumbai would have hoped to limit UP by 303 against six to a total of 350. But Yadav’s onslaught accompanied by the stern, paired with Mumbai’s shy presentation with the ball and on the field, resulted in UP’s last three gates doubling their balance. Of the 322 runs UP had scored in 68.3 overs since Rinku’s discharge, Yadav collected 195, which was an unfortunate blow.

Statistics field

Upendra Yadav’s unbeaten 203 was the highest of a No. 7 batsman against Mumbai, surpassing the 155 of R Sudhakar Rao, who did not drop out in Bangalore in 1981-82

Uttar Pradeshs a total of 625/8 dec. was the third highest total ever after Dec 686/7. against Madhya Pradesh in Moradabad in 2015-16 and 669/7 against Maharashtra in Pune in 2012-13.

Yadavs 203 n.o. was also the highest Uttar Pradesh No. 7 batsman ever had and improved 156 against Maharashtra by Piyush Chawla in Pune 2012-13.

Uttar Pradesh’s highest overall win against Mumbai in 2015/16 was 440 at Wankhede Stadium.

His three opposing partnerships for the seventh, eighth and ninth wicket with Saurabh Kumar (44 of 47b, 8×4), Rajpoot (32 of 63b, 5×4, 1×6) and Yash Dayal (41 of 68b, 5×4, 2×6) excluded the game Mumbai in each of the three sessions. While playing the second violin against a striking Saurabh who survived two missed chances before beating Royston Dias as a four-legged friend, Yadav protected Rajpoot early on in his innings on much of his 119 partner association after the captain’s hit from Deshpande in his innings.

Upendra hit 27 fours and three sixes during his knock. Photo: Vivek Bendre

After stealing behind the stumps of Rajpoot Shashank Attarde, he gave Dayal the confidence he needed to rage for the ninth wicket during the uninterrupted 131-run partnership. His 27th quarter-final, a cut-off slide, was followed by a due celebration and an upcoming statement.

Rajpoot then took over and exacerbated Mumbai’s misery in the last half hour.

Short scores

UTTAR PRADESH (625) – 1st innings: Akshdeep Nath 115, Rinku Singh 84, Upendra Yadav (not out) 203; Slides 30.3-7-103-3

MUMBAI – 1st innings (29 for 2): Rajpoot 4-0-15-2

