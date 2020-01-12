advertisement

Before the game against Tamil Nadu, Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare was sad with only 55 runs from six innings of the Ranji Trophy.

Without the absence of some big players, Tare might have been dropped for this match and needed a big inning to justify his place.

At the end of the second game day here at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Tare tripled his season record with a brilliant 154 (253b, 19×4, 2×6) to get Mumbai 488 in the first innings. In the answer, TN ended on 66 with no loss with Abhinav Mukund beating 52.

On 284/6 Mumbai lost an early wicket when T. Natarajan caught Vinayak Bhoir on the leg.

But Tare, who started the day at 69, continued where he left off and scored a crucial 123 run with Shashank Attarde on the eighth wicket.

Borders galore

Tare started with two boundaries ahead of Natarajan before he chose two more offside from Ashwin when he got his ninth first class bin.

The skipper then followed the spinners and hit Aparajith on the ground for two sixes and swept Sai Kishore convincingly for a few limits.

TN’s bowlers – including the spinners – looked bleak again and never really threatened the batsmen. They soon resorted to very defensive bowling.

The second violin

Meanwhile, Attarde played the second violin for his skipper without taking much risk and used a distributed field when Mumbai 397/7 went out for lunch.

After lunch, Tare found two borders before Natarajan, the second was a nice cover ride that brought him to 152 before he was released by the same bowler who had caught Aparajith on the slip and did a dive.

Attarde and later Tushar Desphande then increased the score with the previous half a century. Deshpande was heavy on Ashwin, who hit him in his unbeaten 39 for three six.

Magnificent shots

For the host, who had a quiet start with 17 runs and 13 overs, Abhinav played some great shots against the spinners.

He quickly moved into his half century with seven borders and TN would hope to get a big one to save the match.

Short results:

Mumbai – 1st innings 488 all out (Shams Mulani 87, Aditya Tare 154; Sai Kishore 4-125)

Tamil Nadu – 1st innings: 66 for no loss (Abhinav Mukund (eyelash) 52, L. Suryapprakash (eyelash) 11).

