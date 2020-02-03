advertisement

After a two-week break, a refreshed Tamil Nadu will meet Baroda here on the Motibaug cricket ground in the penultimate round of the Ranji Trophy group stage from Tuesday.

With only 12 points from six games, TN has very little chance of qualifying and must win his upcoming games with a bonus point (innings win or 10 wicket win).

So far, Andhra has led the elite group A & B table with 27 points from six games, followed by Gujarat, Saurashtra and Karnataka – one point in a row.

This means that TN can only reach 26 points at best – if they make 14 from their next two games.

TN had an extensive innings win over Railways in their last match when the spinners expired. But when you’re not at home, bowling firepower isn’t as quick to be a serious threat. The absence of T. Natarajan on the left arm is also a major blow and it will be interesting to see if R.S. Jaganath Srinivas makes his debut.

“We managed to have a big success in the last game and we want to continue to do so in the next two games by continuing to play the same positive cricket,” said TN coach D. Vasu.

Better placed

In the meantime, Baroda is slightly better thanks to two wins with 14 points from six games. However, the form of the home team was inconsistent. It started the season with a loss to Mumbai two wins, but goes into this game after a loss to Saurashtra. However, the team is strengthened by the return of skipper Krunal Pandya after its India-A commitments in New Zealand.

It is expected that the wicket here at Motibaug will favor seafarers at least for the first two days, and early winter mornings could support this. While both teams are equally strong, Baroda will feel like they have a head start with a slightly better attack speed, with people like Lukman Meriwala and Atit Seth in their ranks.

