The struggles lost at the start of the season have made the quarter-final race a difficult task for Tamil Nadu. The chances are rather slim at the moment, but the team believes there is a silver lining, as there will be a strong Saurashtra outfit here at SCA Stadium from Wednesday at a Ranji Trophy Group B clash.

Skipper B. Aparajith said mathematically Tamil Nadu was still not gone. “We are not desperate and will play the way we have done so far.”

In fact, the successive victories with bonus points against Railways and Baroda have not only strengthened Tamil Nadu’s confidence, but also made it clear that not all is over. “We cannot worry about things beyond our control, but we will keep an eye on the other teams’ performance over the next few days,” said Aparajith.

After Saurashtra has already booked a knockout berth, he will try to flex his muscles at home. “It will be a challenge for us, but we have made it in the last two games and will try again and see if we can do it,” said Tamil Nadu’s skipper.

He admitted that the other teams on the hunt for the berth will have a similar attitude. “It is true and therefore it is always better to put these things in the background and play for a win.”

Did the Tamil Nadu players wake up a little late this season? “We don’t think about it at all. Where we were from at the beginning of the season and come back to fight for a place is a good job in itself. I am happy that the team is doing the right things at the right time, ”said Aparajith Abhinav Mukund, L. Suryapprakash, R. Sai Kishore and M. Mohammed for their achievements.

He expected the field to be suitable for batsmen. “The wicket looks flat and dry, and the bowlers may have a hard time while the bats thrive. We played Mumbai here three years ago, but a lot has changed since then.”

Although Tamil Nadu needs many factors to establish itself, it will be interested to give everything in Rajkot.

