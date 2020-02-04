advertisement

On the eve of the penultimate league round of the Ranji Trophy at the SCA stadium, he had two long stints. Mumbai hopes Suryakumar Yadav – after representing India A in the Limited Overs series in New Zealand – will keep his ranji campaign alive on a difficult surface.

Suryakumar’s captain position at the start of the season was mixed when Mumbai lost to Railways and Karnataka at home after defeating Baroda at the start of the season. As a result, the selectors preferred to keep Aditya Tare as the leader.

READ|

Ranji Trophy: Punjab faces tough questions against group leader Andhra

advertisement

Responsibility remains with Suryakumar, who, along with a shaping Sarfaraz Khan, will attempt to achieve Mumbai’s second overall victory this season on a surface that is expected to start shooting on the opening day. While Suryakumar is the backbone of the striking unit, his prodigy Sarfaraz took over the coat in his absence.

In the last two rounds, Sarfaraz looted 527 runs (301 AD against UP and 226 AD against HP) without being released for 954 minutes. If he can continue his unbeaten streak here for a day, Mumbai will certainly put pressure on Saurashtra.

Unadkat doubtful

While Mumbai has only a mathematical chance of participating in the elimination competitions, Saurashtra is about to make the cut and is sure to finish third in the points table. However, the home team suffered a setback before the game and captain Jaydev Unadkat had to leave the game due to a wobble effect.

Head coach Karsan Ghavri said the last call for left arm pacemaker availability would be answered Tuesday morning. If Unadkat cannot start, left-hand batsman Aarpit Vasavada will make his captain’s debut.

READ|

Ranji Trophy: Gowtham wants to repeat Navule’s exploits from last season

In view of the turning distance, Saurashtra has strengthened its squad with the left-wing spinner Parth Bhut, who was a constant high performer for the U-23. If he improves his lonely first-class cap on Tuesday, he will have to deal with an attack by Suryakumar and Sarfaraz.

Group A: Delhi vs Gujarat (New Delhi); Punjab v. Andhra (Patiala); Rajasthan v Bengal (Jaipur); Vidarbha vs. Kerala (Nagpur).

Group B: Baroda vs. Tamil Nadu (Vadodara); Karnataka v Madhya Pradesh (Shimoga); Railways against Himachal (New Delhi); Saurashtra v Mumbai (Rajkot).

Group C: Haryana vs. Assam (Lahli); Jharkhand vs. Chhattisgarh (Jamshedpur); Maharashtra v Odisha (Pune); Tripura against Jammu and Kashmir (Agartala); Uttarakhand vs. Services (Dehradun).

Plate: Arunachal Pradesh v Bihar (Patna); Chandigarh v Mizoram (Chandigarh); Manipur against Pondicherry (Kolkata); Meghalaya vs. Sikkim (Mangaldoi); Nagaland vs. Goa (Dimapur).

advertisement