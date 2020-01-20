advertisement

Tamil Nadu was sharp, clinical and unscrupulous; Qualities that were missing earlier this season.

You could see the team spirit and the pioneering role in cricket. The spinners did the damage, the batsmen put runs on the board and the end was quick.

Tamil Nadu smashed Railways on Monday, the second day of the duel, with an innings and 164 runs in the M.A. Chidambaram stage.

At the start of the game, Railways beat Tamil Nadu with 13 points over the five hosts. But then Tamil Nadu found his mojo in that game.

Tamil Nadu secured a lead of 254 on the second day and cut off all the escape routes for the railways. T. Natarajan, the brisk left-hand drive car, hit twice with the new ball and got the lift from the surface.

Then the senior off-spinner R. Ashwin and Sai Kishore took center stage. Ashwin bowled well, changed its trajectory and angle and jumped off the field. His deliveries often followed to hit the batsmen near the waist.

Sai Kishore, the big spinner with his left arm, had gotten out of control once, and things went together. Because of its size, it got a natural rebound, whirled the ball away from the right-hander, and got a few deliveries to get straight through. He also used the fold well to change the angles and scalped five.

And the Tamil Nadu was vigilant and supported the bowlers.

The Railways batsmen, except skipper Arindam Ghosh (22), could not use their feet to counter the spin. And they were caught on a trail that offered a turn.

Previously, Dinesh Karthik 58 (61b, 5×4, 1×6) fell early in the morning and expected a Harsh Tyagi delivery to swirl away, but the left arm ball kept its line to rearrange the stumps.

Then B. Indrajith, a fine spin player who uses the depth of the fold and plays with soft hands, came up with a responsible 58 (118b, 8×4), a feel for footwork and skillful touch.

Tyagi bowled well at Railways and mixed his armball with the one that left the right-hander. He took five gates.

But then this was Tamil Nadu’s game. Abhinav Mukund was chosen as the man of the match.

