This is Sportstar’s coverage of the third day of the fifth round of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season.

STUMPS Day 2 (overnight scores)

Assam 221/3 against Chhattisgarh 318.

Tripura 104/2 against Uttarakhand 90.

Mizoram 414/9 against Mizoram

Maharashtra – 227/5 against Jharkhand.

J & K – 360 vs. Services 238/9.

Kerala 142/1 against Punjab 218.

Railways 124 all from & 47/2 against railways 244

Goa – 270 all from & 0/0 against Pondicherry 260.

Chandigarh – 338/8 against Sikkim 264.

Uttar Pradesh 431 against Baroda 82/1.

Maharashtra – 434 against Jharkhand 2/2.

Saurashtra – 581/7 December against Karnataka 13/1.

Mumbai – 488 against Tamil Nadu 66/0.

Haryana 90 & 218/5 against Odisha 160.

Vidarbha – 212 & 61/1 against Bengal 170, 99.

Bihar – 431 against Manipur 40/4.

Nagaland – 356/5 against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh 141/4 against Nagaland 534/7 dec

Andhra 237/1 against Hyderabad 225.

Kerala vs. Punjab | Kerala is now eight, the innings are quickly dissolving. Jalaj Saxena was released by Siddarth Kaul, and Sijomon Joseph was soon released by the same bowler. It’s 116 for 8.

Kerala vs Punjab updates from M. R. Praveen Chandran: Azharuddeen’s cameo ends when he misses a Kaul insinger and the ball breaks the stump. Kerala 108/6.

Tamil Nadu vs. Mumbai: OUT! Deshpande draws the first blood. The Pacer deflects a ball from the stump of Abhinav Munkund and gets a thick edge from the left-hander, which Aditya Tare collects in the slips. Tamil Nadu 76/1.

Our correspondent M. R. Praveen Chandran updates Kerala vs Punjab: Azharuddeen starts with an upswing and hits two boundaries ahead of Siddharth Kaul. He meets Maan’s first delivery for a big six and follows her with a border. Kerala 107/5

Tamil Nadu vs. Mumbai: FOUR! Abhinav Mukund starts the day with a wonderful straight drive in front of Tushar Deshpande. TN 70/0, trail of 418 runs.

This is how the teams form after the end of the first day. We have our reporters on site and they will send us updates regularly. So stay tuned!

,

