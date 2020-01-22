advertisement

Veteran R. Vinay Kumar performed excellently when Puducherry climbed to the top of the Plate Group on Tuesday with an impressive 296 run win over Arunchal Pradesh.

Overnight 36, number eight batsman Vinay Kumar stopped the only man with an undefeated 81 when Puducherry for 351 was bundled with Nabam Tempol 7 for 104.

advertisement

The disgraced Indian sailor returned to pursue Arunchal Pradesh. He snapped 5 for 25 to bundle for 76 and win within three days.

Vinay Kumar, who won 6/51 in the first innings, returned with one match with 11 goals, as Puducherry now has 33 points from six matches.

Short scores

In Puducherry: Puducherry 209 and 351; 73.4 overs (R Vinay Kumar 81 not out, Paras Dogra 61; Nabam Tempol 7/104). Arunachal Pradesh 192 and 72; 26.4 overs (Vinay Kumar 5/25). Puducherry won with 296 runs. Points: Puducherry 6, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

In Bhubaneswar: Mizoram 201 and 179. Sikkim 139 and 163; 42.2 overs (Taruwar Kohli 6/52, G Lalbiakvela 3/69). Mizoram won with 78 runs. Points: Mizoram 6, Sikkim 0.

In Povorim: Goa 251 and 87/2; 27 overs (Smit Patel 40). Chandigarh 580/7 explained; 92 overs (Shivam Bhambri 157, Bipul Sharma 103 not out, Manan Vohra 102).

In Sovima: Nagaland 166 and 76/2; 21 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 49 strikes). Bihar 509/7 explained; 123.1 overs (MD Rahmatullah 106, Vikas Ranjan 103 not out, Babul Kumar 95, Shasheem Rathour 81).

advertisement