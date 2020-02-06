advertisement

Goa showed an all-round performance here in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group competition on Thursday to defeat Nagaland by 229 runs within three days.

Goa already had a lead of 142 runs in the first inning and in the second dig Snehal Kauthankar (68, 63b, 9×4, 1×6) and captain Amit Verma (66, 73b, 6x4s, 2×6) added 103 runs in 95 balls. A fourth wicket Partnership should lay the foundation for Goas 221 for four people. Nagaland has set a stiff target of 364.

Little resistance

In response, only three Nagaland batsmen reached double digits when the team folded 134 in 36.4 overs. This was his second loss this season. Stuart Binny scored the most goals at 58 and Shrikant Mundhe at 38, but the other batsmen showed little resistance.

RANJI TROPHY ROUND VIII DAY 4 | WHEN IT HAPPENED

Vijesh Prabhudessai (3 for 13) was the most successful bowler for Goa, while Lakshay Garg, Darshan Misal and Amit Verma each claimed two gates. This was Goa’s sixth win. it climbs past Puducherry (41) in the points table with a narrow lead of two points.

Five wicket haul for Pandrekar

Left-wing spinner Amulya Pandrekar, who was named man of the game, prevailed with his first five-for-five (5 for 31) when Nagaland dropped out for 176 on Thursday morning, which gave the visiting team an attractive result.

Previously, Nagaland had dropped out of the tournament after only nine runs with Darshan Misal (2 to 9), who fired Tahmeed Rahman.

Short scores

Goa 318 and 221 for 4 dec. (Snehal Kauthankar 68 n.O., Amit Verma 66) Nagaland 176 and 134 (Stuart Binny 58) of 229 runs. Points: Goa 6, Nagaland 0.

