Wicketkeeper batsman Yogesh Takawale hit an undefeated 117 when Nagaland batsmen celebrated against Arunachal Pradesh to stack a Mammoth 534 for seven here on Sunday, which was declared in his Ranji Trophy Plate group game.

Takawale’s knock from 162 balls with 14 fours came after Shrikant Mundhe had scored the most goals for the team with 166 points on the opening day at Nagaland Cricket Stadium.

Mundhe also claimed three for 32 to leave Arunachal Pradesh reeling at 141 for four in 37 overs and lagging through 393 runs.

The wicket keeper batsman continued the day at 356: 5, with Takawale remaining undefeated at 13 overnight. He continued from where he left and received good support from Sedezhalie Rupero.

The No. 7, Rupero, was in top form in his 53 of 120 balls (8×4) when the duo put together 138 runs when Arunachal Pradesh’s bowlers had a tough outing for a second day in a row.

Short scores

In Sovima: Nagaland 534/7 explained; 140.2 Overs (Shrikant Mundhe 166, Yogesh Takawale 117 not off, Hokaito Zhimomi 76, Sedezhalie Rupero 53, Rongsen Jonathan 49). Arunachal Pradesh 141/4; 37 overs (Rahul Dalal 64 eyelash).

In Balurghat: Bihar 431; 130.2 Overs (Indrajit Kumar 134, MD Rahmatullah 71, Atulya Priyankar 64, Kumar Mridul 51). Manipur 40/4; 21 overs.

In Chandigarh: Sikkim 264. Chandigarh 338/8; 90 overs (Gurinder Singh 99, Bipul Sharma 58, Raman Bishnoi 51, Uday Kaul 44; Ishwar Chaudhary 4/88).

In Puducherry: Goa 270; 87.5 overs (Amit Verma 121; Ashith Rajiv 5/45) and 0/0; 1 over. Puducherry 260; 65.4 overs (Paras Dogra 194; Felix Almeo 6/73).

In Kolkata: Meghalaya 414/4; 90 overs (Dipu Sangma 114, DB Ravi Teja 119, Sanjay Yadav 107) v Mizoram.

