advertisement

After two defeats in a row, Mumbai had to strengthen its batsmen. Shams Mulani (87) and skipper Aditya Tare (69) did just that. They saved the team from a precarious 129 against five on Saturday the first day of their Group B Ranji Trophy game here at MA Chidambaram against Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The duo increased to 155 for the sixth wicket and gave Mumbai a slight lead when they ended the day at 284 for six.

Missed opportunity

advertisement

While visitors will be happy with the way they defended themselves, the hosts let the opponent off the hook.

After Mumbai decided to hit, opener Jay Bista prevailed with 41 goals against only 48 balls with eight boundaries, including three against K. Vignesh.

RANJI TROPHY – DAY A HIGHLIGHTS

TN brought his spinners past the 10th and Sai Kishore delivered the first three wickets. He threw a bowling ball at Bista and imprisoned Bhupen Lalwani with supplies that flowed into the right.

Sai Kishore then had Siddhesh Lad with a ball that whirled away as Skipper B. Aparajith achieved a brilliant dive the first time she slipped.

Double blow

Ashwin then scored twice in quick succession in the second session, sending Hardik Tamore and Sarfaraz Khan back, both trapped.

However, Mulani and Tare used normal bowling from the subsequent TN attack and scored a free goal without taking any chances.

The duo never missed an opportunity to cross borders, and Mulani showed his wide repertoire of punches – from some crisp cover strikes, cuts or moves to one that had been sailed for a Vignesh bowling alley.

Left-handed Mulani took advantage of the delay he received on the 22nd when Indrajith lost a sharp chance when Aparajith slipped for the first time.

At the other end, Tare, who had had a hard run so far, finally found form when he exercised full control against Ashwin and Sai Kishore. He played some skillful sweeps and cuts while doing his first half century of the season.

In the last two sessions, the TN bowlers looked flat and had no real chances until Ashwin struck in the final of the day with a delivery that turned quickly and forced Mulani to slip. It was the second new ball to do the trick for TN, who is determined to wipe Mumbai’s tail on Sunday.

The notes:

Mumbai – 1st innings: Jay Bista by Sai Kishore 41, Bhupen Lalwani by Sai Kishore 21, Hardik Tamore by Indrajith by Ashwin 21, Siddhesh Lad by Aparajith by Sai Kishore 0, Sarfaraz Khan by Indrajith by Ashwin 36, Shams Mulani by Aparajith by Ashwin 87, Aditya T ( Beating) 69; Extras (No. 7, W-2): 9; Total (for six gates in 89.4 overs): 284

Fall of the gates: 1-50, 2-79, 3-79, 4-95, 5-129, 6-284

Tamil Nadu Bowling: Natarajan 22-4-76-0, Vignesh 8-2-36-0, Ashwin 27.4-9-58-3, Sai Kishore 27-7-77-3, Aparajith 4-1-27-0, Pradosh 1-0 -10-0

throw: Mumbai

advertisement