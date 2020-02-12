advertisement

Abhinav Mukund (86, 112b, 10×4, 1×6) and N. Jagadeesan (61 batting, 149b, 10×4) led Tamil Nadu to a remarkable 250 against seven on the first day of their encounter with the Group B Ranji Trophy on the SCA site against Saurashtra On Wednesday.

The wicket was expected to be club friendly, but there was also something for the bowlers. This prompted Tamil Nadu’s Abhinav and L. Suryapprakash to start cautiously at the opening session. After Saurashtra captain Jayadev Unadkat failed to break through, he turned to Dharmedrasinh Jadeja.

Pay dividends

The movement worked immediately when the spinner had snapped Sishapprakash from Kishan Parmar on the short leg forward. Abhinav was matter-of-fact at the other end. The south paw, which had recently pounded a double hundred against Baroda in Vadodara, paced its inning well and reached its half-century before lunch.

Kaushik Gandhi offered solid support, took the singles and turned the strike when the two added 53 for the second wicket before Kaushik shot a Prerak Mankad outsinger and met Harvik Desai on the second slip.

Abhinav continued to build the innings, however, this time accompanied by Ganga Sridhar Raju. Though caution seemed to be the buzzword, his skillful shot selection ticked the scoreboard.

After lunch, Saurashtra struck back hard. Unadkat, who had worked hard with no reward, took two wickets in two overs, including the highly valued Abhinav one. Although Ganga Sridhar and Abhinav had both been assessed before one leg, the latter was not too happy with the decision.

The other pacer, Chirag Jani, was responsible for skipper B. Aparajith before Unadkat debuted debutant Jaganath Sinivas cheaply shortly after tea, so that visitors stared at six in the barrel at 6 p.m.

The revival

N. Jagadeesan, who is familiar with such situations, was cool-headed and, with Sai Kishore (27), built a crucial 62-run stand for the seventh wicket. Although the latter fell on Chirag, Jagadeesan continued the good work of getting Tamil Nadu to 250 for seven.

Short scores

Tamil Nadu 250/7 in 90 overs (Abhinav Mukund 86, N. Jagadeesan 61) against Saurashtra

