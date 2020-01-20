advertisement

Manipur was shot down by Meghalaya for 27 minutes and was beaten on the way to an innings just before the lowest Ranji Trophy.

After continuing the day 18 versus 7, the enduro riders barely managed to get the team past Hyderabad’s lowest total of 21.

It was the left-arm spinner, Sanjay Yadav, that Sunrisers Hyderabad bought for IPL 2020 for a basic price of 20 rupees. He turned the star and snatched a 11/47 match move to destroy Manipur within two days.

The 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh said that on June 12, at the Mangaldoi Sports Association Ground in Darrang, he skittled against Meghalaya 235 Manipur by 27.

Six of his batsmen couldn’t open his account. Manipur then folded for 92 and gave Meghalaya a bonus point win.

Man of the game Yadav went on to take 5/35 in Manipur’s second essay.

The win brought Meghalaya to 20 points in six games.

Meanwhile, Shivam Bhambri and skipper Manan Vohra, who has been in the lead for centuries, took command of Chandigarh when he first took the lead over Goa.

The 24-year-old Bhamri was unbeaten in his sixth first-class game and scored the best place in his career 148, while Vohra scored 102 goals in a partnership with 230 two goals, and Chandigarh bet three times on 310, a margin of 59 End of game on day two.

Bhambri hit 16 fours and six after 260 balls, while Vohra popped 12 fours and two six when Chandigarh responded strongly to the home team’s first innings with a total of 251.

After the skipper had done the hard work, after the tea in the second round, he got out with 20 remaining runs to match Goa’s first innings result.

Bhambri remained calm and took the team past Goa, even when they lost another wicket with Raman Bishnoi.

Third-placed Chandigarh is six points behind Plate group leader Goa.

Short scores

In Mangaldoi: Meghalaya 235. Manipur 27; 18.1 overs (Sanjay Yadav 6/12, Abhay Negi 4/5) and following at 92; 27 overs (Sanjay Yadav 5/35, Aditya Singhania 4/30). Meghalaya won with one innings and 116 runs.

Points: Meghalaya 7, Manipur 0.

In Povorim: Goa 251. Chandigarh 310/3; 92 Overs (Shivam Bhambri 148 Batting, Manan Vohra 102).

In Puducherry: Puducherry 209 and 264/7; 54 Overs (Paras Dogra 61, Damodaran Rohit 46; Nabam Tempol 5/75). Arunachal Pradesh 192; 60.5 overs (Samarth Seth 67, Rahul Dalal 51; Vinay Kumar 6/51).

In Sovima: Nagaland 166. Bihar 244/5; 64 overs (Babul Kumar 95, Shasheem Rathour 81).

In Bhubaneswar: Mizoram 201 and 179; 39 overs (Taruwar Kohli 55, KB Pawan 51; Ishwar Chaudhary 5/70). Sikkim 139; 40 overs (G. Lalbiakvela 8/56) and 112/5; 31 overs (Taruwar Kohli 3/34).

