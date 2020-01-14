advertisement

Stumps scores, day 3

Sikkim 264 and 69 for 3 trails Chandigarh 360 out of 27 runs.

Uttarakhand 90 and 21 for 1 trails Tripura 279 runs for 5 Dec. of 168.

Odisha 160 and 147 for 7 takes 32 runs to beat Haryana 90 and 248.

Tamil Nadu 249 for 7 trails Mumbai 488 out of 239 runs.

Hyderabad 225 and 45 for 3 trails Andhra 489 runs for 8 Dec. from 219.

Chhattisgarh 318 and 25 for 1 trail Assam 464 for 9 Dec to 121 runs.

Nagaland 534 for Dec. 7 and 10 for 0 leads Arunachal Pradesh 460 out of 84 runs.

Rajasthan 327 for 7 leads Gujarat 325 with two runs.

Madhya Pradesh 124 and 308 run 5 lanes of railways 244 through 188 lanes.

J&K 360 and 184 for 5 leads services 242 out of 302 runs.

Goa 270 and 229 for 5 leads Puducherry 260 out of 239 runs.

Mizoram 114 runs for 7 trails Meghalaya 662 for 4 Dec. of 548.

Baroda 179 for 8 slopes UP 431 of 252 slopes.

Karnataka 171 and 30 for 0 trails Saurashtra 581 for 7 Dec. around 380 runs.

Jharkhand 170 and 47 for 1 trails Maharashtra 434 out of 217 runs.

