Hello, welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second day of the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

LIVE UPDATES

Kerala vs. Punjab | Our correspondent M. R. Praveen Chandran informs: Kerala meets Mayank, who loses Jalaj’s leg. Punjab 47/3

Tamil Nadu vs. Mumbai: Amol Mazumdar, who was reported on the field, expects a turn and Mumbai with a good placement at 284/6. Aditya Tare is unbeaten at 69 and it will be an important session for both teams.

This is how the teams form after the end of the first day. We have our reporters on site and they will send us updates regularly. So stay tuned!

STUMPS

1. Chhattisgarh 276 for 7 against Assam.

2. Punjab 46/2 against Kerala.

3. Maharashtra – 227/5 against Jharkhand.

4. J & K – 338/7 against services.

5. Goa – 252/7 against Pondicherry.

6. Chandigarh – 4/1 against Sikkim.

7.Uttar Pradesh – 295/5 against Baroda.

8. Gujarat – 258/4 against Rajasthan.

9. Saurashtra – 296/2 against Karnataka.

10.Mumbai – 284/6 against Tamil Nadu.

11. Vidarbha – 89/3 against Bengal.

Bihar – 308/5 against Manipur.

13.Nagaland – 356/5 v Arunachal Pradesh.

15. Andhra – 13/0 against Hyderabad.

,

