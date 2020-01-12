advertisement

It was an act of grim injustice when Kerala Batsmen failed to deliver in the second innings after M. D. Nidheesh (7 for 88) put the host in the lead with nine runs. On the second day of Ranji Trophy Group A’s game against Punjab at KCA-St.Xavier’s College on Sunday, Kerala tumbled 88 against five against Punjab.

Kerala leads with 97 runs, but needs more runs to find out. The money goes to Punjabs Spinner, especially Gurkeerat Maan (four for 27) to keep her team alive in the competition.

Flight and turn

Maan teased and tortured the Kerala batsmen with flight and twist and he was so well supported by Vinay Choudhary that Mayank Markande’s leg spin was not necessary at all.

RANJI TROPHY ROUND V DAY TWO | WHEN IT HAPPENED

Kerala tinkered with its cast and sent a horde of lefties to neutralize the risk of Maan’s spin-out. The attempt to start with Robin Uthappa failed when the batsman fell from the first ball of the second inning to push the host onto the rearfoot. Akshay Chandran and Rohan Prem played 55 times on the second wicket, but Maan’s late goals gave Punjab the upper hand.

Lion-hearted effort

Formerly it was a lion-hearted feat by right-wing sailor Nidheesh, who finished with the best figures in his career and gave Kerala the tight lead. In his first game of the season, Nidheesh contested the batsmen with speed and movement and won his second five-wicket move in the Ranji Trophy.

The day started threatening for Punjab when Jalaj Saxena sent the night watchman Markande back on the fourth ball of the day.

Half a century for Mandeep

However, Maan played aggressively to cross the borders before Nidheesh and Jalaj Saxena. Nidheesh made Maan (37) mistake a blow and he was caught in the blanket by Sachin Baby. At the same time, Nidheesh Anmolpreet Singh, who was released by Salman Nizar for a duck, snapped when Punjab slipped to 71 for five.

When the Punjab innings fell apart before him, Captain Mandeep Singh (71) showed a good temper to counter the Kerala attack. Mandeep rebuilt the innings with small partnerships, including a brave ninth wicket with Siddharth Kaul (25) to thwart the host. The 47-run stand was vital to the game and reduced Kerala’s lead to a single-digit number.

The notes

Kerala 1st innings: 227

1st innings: 227 Punjab 1st innings: Rohan Marwaha b Nidheesh 16, Sanvir Singh c Robin b Nidheesh 1, Gurkeerat Mann c Baby b Nidheesh 37, Mayank Markande c Akshay b Jalaj 14, Mandeep Singh not out 71, Anmolpreet Singh c Salman b Nidheesh 0, Abhishek Sharma c Azharuddeen b Nidheesh 17, Anmol Malhotra lbw Nidheesh 21, Vinay Choudhary lbw Nidheesh 0, Siddharth Kaul 25, Baltej Singh st Azharuddeen b Sijomon 2, Extras (nb-2, b-3,1b-9): 4th overall (in 65.4 overs) 218.

Kerala Bowling: Nidheesh 21-3-88-7, Thampi 5-0-30-0, Jalaj 28-6-61-1, Sijomon 10.4-3-25-1, Akshay 1-0-2-0.

Kerala 2nd innings: Robin Uthappa c Anmolpreet b Vinay 0, Rohan Prem c Kaul b Maan 17, Akshay Chandran b Maan 31, Sachin Baby lbw Maan 10, Vishnu Vinod c Lumba (sub) b Maan 8, Mohd. Azharuddeen beats 8, Salman Nizar beats 7, extras (b-4, lb-3): 7. Overall (for five wickets in 29 overs) 88.

2nd innings: Robin Uthappa c Anmolpreet b Vinay 0, Rohan Prem c Kaul b Maan 17, Akshay Chandran b Maan 31, Sachin Baby lbw Maan 10, Vishnu Vinod c Lumba (sub) b Maan 8, Mohd. Azharuddeen beats 8, Salman Nizar beats 7, extras (b-4, lb-3): 7. Overall (for five wickets in 29 overs) 88. Case of the gates: 1-0, 2-55, 3-55, 4-73, 5-74.

Punjab bowling: Vinay 11-1-40-1, Maan 12-0-27-4, Kaul 2-0-9-0, Baltej 4-2-5-0.

