Last week Karnataka scored a win from scratch at Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi. The result gave the men of Karun Nair seven points, which was a much needed relief. Karnataka is now in fourth place (24 points) in the combined Elite A and B table, closer to Andhra (27) than Bengal (20).

After two remaining home games to be played against Madhya Pradesh at KSCA Navule Stadium on Tuesday, Karnataka is quite relaxed about the prospect of entering the quarter-finals.

However, the beating group has a lot to think about. The team is still waiting for their first centurio this season and with the exception of Devdutt Padikkal (504 runs from 11 innings), no batsman has counted more than 300 runs. There were mitigating circumstances with not always ideal conditions, but coach Yere Goud, who oversaw the training in the scorching heat on Monday, will ask more of his batsmen.

The Navule pitch had significant grass cover the night before, and both camps believe there will be plenty of pacemaker support for the first two days. Ronit More, who was at the head of Karnataka’s ambush on the last day of the railroad, will eagerly attack like Abhimanyu Mithun and Prateek Jain. It remains to be seen whether the team management decides to rest.

Losing happiness

Madhya Pradesh, however, suffers from the lack of his fast-bowling lynching Avesh Khan, who is traveling with the Indian senior team in New Zealand. With 28 victims, Khan is the leading wicket taker on his side and a real hit. he will be missed.

Madhya Pradesh is at the end of Group B with just eight points from six games and faces a real relegation risk for Group C. It is therefore surprising that the touring team traveled without pace bowler Ishwar Pandey and regular player is captain Naman Ojha that were both rested. Karnataka will not complain. Another overall victory should more or less guarantee the quarter-finals.

Group A: Delhi vs Gujarat (New Delhi); Punjab v. Andhra (Patiala); Rajasthan v Bengal (Jaipur); Vidarbha vs. Kerala (Nagpur).

Group B: Baroda vs. Tamil Nadu (Vadodara); Karnataka v Madhya Pradesh (Shimoga); Railways against Himachal (New Delhi); Saurashtra v Mumbai (Rajkot).

Group C: Haryana vs. Assam (Lahli); Jharkhand vs. Chhattisgarh (Jamshedpur); Maharashtra v Odisha (Pune); Tripura against Jammu and Kashmir (Agartala); Uttarakhand vs. Services (Dehradun).

Plate: Arunachal Pradesh v Bihar (Patna); Chandigarh v Mizoram (Chandigarh); Manipur against Pondicherry (Kolkata); Meghalaya vs. Sikkim (Mangaldoi); Nagaland vs. Goa (Dimapur).

