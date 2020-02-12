advertisement

There was no shortage of action on Wednesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. A total of 17 gates fell on the opening day of this ranji trophy competition, with Karnataka being the happier side at the end of the game.

Baroda was left out after the throw-in for 85, Abhimanyu Mithun (3/26) and Prasidh Krishna (2/7) broke through the top order. The visitor then struck back, with Karnataka 165 for seven at the end of the game, 80 runs ahead.

The home team lost the first goals early, Abhimanyusingh Rajput banished both batsmen. K. V. Siddharth and Karun Nair then added 61 runs for the third wicket, pulling Karnataka to the top. It was smooth until Siddharth got out of Bhargav Bhatt. He did not manage to reach the ball’s pitch, but threw it up to allow the midfielder to settle under it. Immediately Karun set out for a composed 47 that played in line with Bhatt’s left arm.

Soyeb Sopariya made sure that Pavan Deshpande and Shreyas Gopal processed consecutive deliveries and reduced Karnataka to 110 six times. K. Gowtham then struck the ball as usual. The all-rounder hit a 16-ball 27, including two towering sixes, before steering the ball into the hands of the gully field player. However, Sharath Srinivas and Mithun fought with a degree of caution and got up on their feet.

In the morning, Prasidh Krishna hit 11 balls in his comeback. The Fast Bowler returned after three months away from injury, but pretended he had never been away. Prasidh’s ability to make an uncomfortable jump from a good length was shown when a surprised Kedar Devdhar defended the ball until the third slip. Vishnu Solanki similarly fell behind without scoring.

Baroda made it to the first break without further harm, but there were dramatic scenes on the other side. Three gates passed in the space of four balls in a mithun – the 20th of the innings. First, Deepak Hooda immediately pushed a full shipment to Deshpande. Krunal Pandya was then the first to be dismissed and pulled Mithun straight to the square leg. It was a bad shot for the Baroda captain to try under the circumstances. There was no hat trick, but Mithun hit a ball later, Rajput started swinging outside the stump.

In the next round, sent down by Gowtham, Parth Kohli stormed down the field to tame the ball to the center. Baroda had broken down at six to 43 and had lost four to five within eight balls. Gowtham ended the tour with three to 45 when the touring team was eliminated with 33.5 overs in a good two and a half hours.

Short results: Baroda 85 (A Pathan 45; K Gowtham 3/25, A Mithun 3/26) against Karnataka 165/7 (K Nair 47, K Siddharth 29; S Sopariya 3/40) on stumps on day 1. (TagsToTranslate) Ranji- Trophy live score 2020

