advertisement

Delhi’s limited bowling resources and the overly defensive stance of skipper Dhruv Shorey remained unmistakable when Manprit Juneja and Dhruv Rawal raised 181 runs in their running booth on the fifth Wicket and toppled Gujarat on Wednesday the second day of their Ranji Trophy game here.

How it happened

Ranji Trophy 2019-20 highlights: Punjab defeats Andhra within two days

After clearing the last four wickets in Delhi for just 23 runs in the morning session and limiting the host to 293, Gujarat got into trouble at 88 for four. Then right-handed Juneja (88, 134, 1×6) and left-handed Raval (83, 12×4) countered and won the day for Gujarat.

advertisement

At Stumps, Gujarat was 269 for four and needed another 25 to get the first innings in the lead. Gujarat is able to push for an overall win two days before the end.

READ|

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Punjab defeats Andhra in a two-day thriller

In the after-tea session, Juneja and Rawal showed their best performances in one fell swoop. The session produced 122 runs with 27 overs, with the boundary hits coming fast and dense. Since the bowlers got lost in line and length, the left-right combination of Gujarat was not affected.

In the morning, Roosh Kalaria dropped three tailenders 5: 78 after Chintan defeated Gaja Kunwar Bidhuri (78) overnight.

,

advertisement