Puducherry head coach J. Arun Kumar has resigned from his position in the middle of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

He confirmed Sportstar’s development on Wednesday, but refused to reveal the reason for the hard call. Cricket Association of Puducherry officials said Kumar quit for “health reasons”.

Since the chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals still exist – the team has 41 points from eight games in the Plate Group – C.S. Suresh Kumar took over the management of the group.

The team is currently playing in their last home game against Nagaland, and a win here could take them to the next level.

Kumar joined Puducherry last year after helping some Madurai Panthers win the Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2018. Under his guidance, the domestic giant Karnataka won the domestic triplets for two years in a row – Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Irani Cup successors in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

45-year-old Arun Kumar also worked as a striking coach for the Indian Premier League club Kings XI Punjab.