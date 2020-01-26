advertisement

Hyderabad has to change gear in the face of despair, as the elite group is now struggling to survive against Rajasthan in the four-day Ranji Trophy elite group here at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Monday.

The home team have just one win (against Kerala) after six games and five losses are six points at the bottom of the table, and captain Tanmay Agarwal should be looking for some kind of team effort.

Coach N. Arjun Yadav says his team are now clearly playing with pride and the first goal against Rajasthan is to take the lead in the first round. “Yes, we’re down, but not outside,” he said, hoping for an outstanding performance, at least in the last two games.

With the exception of wicket keeper batsman K. Sumanth, captain Tanmay Agarwal and Jaweed Ali, there wasn’t much to rage about in the last two games.

The combined failure of the experienced duo B. Sandeep (41 runs in four games) and the experienced opening player P. Akshath Reddy (172 runs in six games) was the biggest curse for Hyderabad this season.

Bowling also included the two pace duos Ravi Kiran (18) and Mohammed Siraj (17), who now play India-A in New Zealand, but it was pretty obvious that they never really overran the opposition. And the all-rounder T. Ravi Teja looked better in three games (189 runs) than a bowler with only three gates.

Even in the spin department, the off-spinners Saaketh Sai Ram (three matches, four gates) and Mehdi Hassan (six matches, 14 gates) never looked like bowlers. Interestingly, the leg spinner Akash Bhandari is drawn in for this game.

On the other hand, Rajasthan (10 points from five games) will once again look to the experienced captain and all-rounder Ashok Menaria, who is the leading scorer this season with 440 runs and the only one to have scored for a century. We hope Rajesh Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror and opener Yash Kothari get on well with the bat.

In bowling, Rajasthan owed his lonely win (against Kerala in the last game) to left-wing spinner Shubham Sharma, who chose an 11-wicket move. However, the focus will be on the seasoned Pacer Rituraj Singh and the left Tanveer-ul-Haq to make the first breakthroughs in a place that is expected to be true.

